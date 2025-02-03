Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025: Schedule and rewards, explained

The Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025 is currently live, and it brings plenty of rewards. Supercell presents different challenges, and completing them can help you progress through the reward progression path and earn exciting in-game assets. There is a free and paid reward progression path, which provides different types of prizes.

You can either grab the rewards from the free path or purchase the Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025 to earn all the rewards. Those who purchase the premium Gold pass will also get plenty of perks and a new Snake Grand Warden skin.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the COC February Gold Pass 2025.

Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025: Schedule and rewards

The Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025, began on February 1, 2025, and it will be live in the game for the whole month before expiring on February 28, 2025.

The Gold Pass brings a new Grand Warden skin to celebrate the Lunar New Year event. The Snake Grand Warden skin has a serpent-like design. You can only get this skin by purchasing the COC Gold Pass for February 2025.

However, there are plenty of rewards for the free-to-play players who will not opt to purchase the pass. These are:

3,000,000 Gold

3,000,000 Elixir

30,000 Dark Elixir

1,000,000 Builder Gold & Builder Elixir

3,000 Capital Gold

A selection of Potions (Power, Hero, Builder Star Jar, Clock Tower, Training, Resource)

Book of Heroes

But if you purchase the premium Gold Pass you can get:

All perks of the COC Gold Pass for February 2025 (Image via Supercell)

1-Gem Donations

Boosts for Training, Research, and Builders (Perks)

Various Boost Options (Power, Research, Training, Builder, Clock Tower, Pet, and Resource)

Shovel of Obstacles

Books of Heroes, Fighting, and Spells

Runes of Gold, Elixir, Dark Elixir, Builder Gold, and Builder Elixir

Wall Rings

5,000 Capital Gold

An Auto Forge Slot

Increased Season Bank & Builder Bank Capacity

The exclusive Snake Warden Skin

The Snake Grand Warden skin in COC Gold Pass for February 2025

The Snake Grand Warden skin will be available for the players purchasing the Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025. This skin features a golden snake wrapped around the Grand Warden. The hero uses a mystical floating cloud to glide through the battlefield. With his white beard and the blue robes attached to the skin, the Warden looks wiser.

Snake Grand Warden has arrived in COC (Image via Supercell)

The Snake Grand Warden skin has caught the attention of the audience with the mythical serpent motif of ancient China. Overall, this skin is a perfect tribute to this year's Chinese New Year, which is also the Year of The Snake. You can experience the Snake Grand Warden skin in action by participating in the Snake Warden Challenge.

The Snake Grand Warden skin turns the hero into a mystical sage-like figure. The Gold Pass for February 2025 also brings plenty of in-game resources, boosters, and more. Therefore, it seems safe to conclude that the Clash of Clans February Gold Pass 2025 will be a worthy investment for clashers.

