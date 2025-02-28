Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar: Events schedule, new skins, and more 

Supercell has announced the new skins arriving in the game during the March season, and the super content creators revealed the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar almost simultaneously. The Clash of Clans March 2025 season is set to introduce the evil villains and warlord hero costumes for all five of their heroes.

However, while the community was busy checking out the Combat King, Sniper Champion, Minion General, Quickfire Queen, and Jetpack Warden skins in the trailer video available on the title's official X page, popular super content creators released the complete Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar.

Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar: Complete schedule

The March 2025 season will bring five hero skins and plenty of exciting events to keep the community hooked to the title. The season begins on March 1, 2025, and will last until March 31, 2025.

While the official confirmation is yet to arrive, the Supercell-approved super content creators have already revealed the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar. The complete COC March 2025 season schedule, according to @ClashDotNinja, one such creator on X, is listed below:

Gold Pass: The Gold Pass will be available for the whole month, starting from March 1, 2025. The pass will be live in the game until March 31, 2025 . There is a free and paid reward progression path in this pass. You can complete different milestones to get different crucial in-game assets as rewards. Players purchasing the pass will get both the rewards of the free and the paid progression path, along with "Combat King" Barbarian King hero skin.

The Gold Pass will be available for the whole month, starting from The pass will be live in the game until . There is a free and paid reward progression path in this pass. You can complete different milestones to get different crucial in-game assets as rewards. Players purchasing the pass will get both the rewards of the free and the paid progression path, along with "Combat King" Barbarian King hero skin. Challenge Level: There will be a Challenge Level during the first 10 days of March 2025. The Challenge Level will begin on March 1, 2025 , and it will last until March 10, 2025 .

There will be a Challenge Level during the first 10 days of March 2025. The Challenge Level will begin on , and it will last until . Clan War Leagues: Per the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar, the Clan War Leagues is starting early this season, as it will begin on March 1, 2025 . The CWL will run until March 11, 2025, i.e., a day after the Challenge Level ends.

Per the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar, the Clan War Leagues is starting early this season, as it will begin on . The CWL will run until i.e., a day after the Challenge Level ends. Mini Medal Event: Supercell also announced the arrival of a Mini Medal Event this season. It will begin on March 11, 2025, and it will last until March 16, 2025 . While you get to earn new Hero Equipment during medal events, it seems like the Mini Medal Events will help you to purchase one of the older Hero Equipment or to get a new Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince.

Supercell also announced the arrival of a Mini Medal Event this season. It will begin on and it will last until . While you get to earn new Hero Equipment during medal events, it seems like the Mini Medal Events will help you to purchase one of the older Hero Equipment or to get a new Hero Equipment for the Minion Prince. Clan Games: The Clan Games will begin during the last week of the month, per usual. It will begin on March 22, and will run until March 28, 2025 .

The Clan Games will begin during the last week of the month, per usual. It will begin on and will run until . Star Bonus x4 event: The Star Bonus x4 event will begin on March 28, and will run until April 1, 2025.

Supercell is probably planning to drop a new update between March 17, 2025, and March 24, 2025. This is because while the X post mentions the complete schedule of events in the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar, it marks that one-week duration as the time for Creator Sneak Peeks.

So, it is believed that the developer will drop the update within a couple of days after the Creator Sneak Peeks are released.

Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar: New hero skins and scenery

Per the official X post, currently live on the title's X handle, the COC March 2025 season will bring five new costumes for five heroes and new season-exclusive scenery for the players.

The Barbarian King is getting the Combat King skin, which you can grab by purchasing this season's Gold Pass. The King wears jeans and a pair of blue gloves, and he holds a large combat knife instead of his sword in his left hand. This skin flaunts the well-built physique of the king while capturing the nuanced details of his characteristics. It will be available in the game from March 1, 2025.

After this, the "Sniper Champion" the Royal Champion skin will arrive in the game on March 5, 2025. The Royal Champion holds what looks like a Harpoon Launcher in his one hand, and a shield in the other. The hero looks battle-ready donning this new legendary hero skin.

The "Minion General" skin for the Minion Prince is also on the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar, and it will arrive in the game on March 8, 2025. The Minion Prince wears a purple suit and a green cape. He also wears a helmet with horns coming out of both its sides, and he also wears an eye patch that makes him look even more mischievous in this new legendary skin.

The Warden gets his "Jetpack Warden" skin on March 10, 2025. The Warden wears a jacket and a belt on his waist. He also wears jeans and leather boots. His hair is dyed as is his beard, and he wears a pair of orange glasses. Warden, while donning this skin, enters the battlefield flying in a jetpack and attacks the enemies using what seems like an explosive launcher weapon.

The "Quickfire Queen" skin for Archer Queen is the final legendary skin you can get during the COC March 2025 Season. The Queen wears a blue dress and her hair is dyed yellow. She attacks with her advanced Bow and arrow. This legendary skin will arrive on March 12, 2025.

The Standard Military Scenery is also in the Clash of Clans March 2025 calendar, and it will appear in the game on March 3, 2025.

