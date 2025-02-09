Clash of Clans February 2025 update sneak peek 1: New troop launcher, Supercharge level, and more 

Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peeks have started to roll out. In a recent thread on X, popular super content creator @ClashDotNinja revealed certain details of the highly-anticipated COC February 2025 update. This thread talks about new Supercharge levels for defenses, levels for buildings and troops, and more arriving in the upcoming update.

This article brings every detail revealed about the Clash of Clans February 2025 update in the first Sneak Peek.

Note: The article relies on details shared by @ClashDotNinja. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: Multi-Gear Towers

Supercell has introduced new Multi-Gear Towers, which are a merger of the geared-up Cannons and the geared-up Archer Tower. You can merge one of each of these defense buildings to create this new defense building. These new single-target defense buildings will be available for players of Town Hall 17. These buildings can be toggled between two modes:

Archer Tower Mode : Long-range and medium attack speed (Ground and Air, attacks enemies within 12 tiles).

: Long-range and medium attack speed (Ground and Air, attacks enemies within 12 tiles). Cannon Mode: Medium range and high attack speed (Ground and Air, attacks enemies within 8 tiles).

Per the first Sneak peek at Clash of Clans February 2025 update, this defense building only has two levels currently. Check out more details about this new defense building in the tables below:

Level Cost Update time 1 22.5M Gold 15 days 2 23M Gold 16 days

For the Archer Tower Mode, the DPS and HP of these buildings at level one will be 300 and 4,000, and, at level two, the stats for these buildings will be 320 and 4,200 respectively.

On the other hand, for the Cannon Mode, The DPS, HP, DPH, and Burts Fire Shots at level one will be 607, 4K, 175, and 4. At level two, the stats will be 644, 4.2K, 185, and 4, respectively.

Note that you have to do some Builder Base progression to gear up the Cannons and the Archer Towers. This new building will need upgrades from Town Hall 18.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: New troop launcher Siege Machine

This new immobile Siege Machine will be unlocked at Town Hall level 16, and it can launch barrels of reinforcements at the troops already there on the battlefield. Note that this new Troops Launcher will throw barrels, that contain multiple troops and one Clan Castle troop, as reinforcement.

It will always stay where it has been deployed, throw a limited number of barrels of those troops, and last until its HP drains out.

Per the Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1, the barrels will deploy one Giant, two Barbarians, three to four Archers, one to two Wall Breakers, and one CC troop, and the level of these troops will depend on the level of your Troop Launcher.

Town Hall Level Troop Launcher Level Cost Time HP Lifetime Atks 16 1 - - 2K 80 seconds 5 16 2 8.5M Elixir 6 days 2.2K 86 seconds 5 17 3 10M Elixir 9 days 2.4K 90 seconds 6 17 4 19M Elixir 13 days and 12 hours 2.6K 104 seconds 7

You will only get one Giant and Barbarian at each of these four levels. You will get only three Archers at levels one and two, and four at levels three and four. However, while only one Wall breaker will be awarded at level one, you will receive two Wall Breakers at each of the remaining three levels after that.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: New levels for troops and defenses

Per the Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1 thread by X/@ClashDotNinja, certain defenses and troops will get a new level in the upcoming update.

New building levels:

Multi-Gear Tower Lvl 1-2

X-Bow Lvl 12

Scattershot Lvl 6

Workshop Lvl 8 (TH16)

Hidden Tesla Lvl 16

Mortar Lvl 17

New troop levels:

Archer Lvl 13

Healer Lvl 10

P.E.K.K.A Lvl 12

Miner Lvl 11

Bower Lvl 9

Troop Launcher Lvl 1-3 (TH16) 4 (TH17)

Poison Spell Lvl 11

Haste Lvl 6

Do note that at Town Hall 17, you will get 75 extra Wall pieces that can be upgraded to level 18.

Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1: New Supercharge levels

Per the Clash of Clans February 2025 update Sneak Peek 1, once you have upgraded the Hidden Tesla, Scattershot, X-Bow, and Mortar to their latest maximum levels, you will be able to Supercharge them. However, note that the previous Supercharge levels of these buildings will be removed.

While the official blog post is yet to arrive on the Clash of Clans official website, the developer allows certain content creators to share sneak peeks about every COC update. So, the information in this article is approved by the developers.

