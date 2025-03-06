Is the Clash of Clans Alchemist worth upgrading?

The Clash of Clans Alchemist was introduced in the game's February 2025 update, alongside Troop Launcher and Multi-Gear Tower. This troop has a unique ability to convert one resource type into another, giving players the flexibility to manage their in-game economy. However, despite this innovative mechanic, the Alchemist comes with notable drawbacks, the most significant being the high gem cost required for upgrades.

This article breaks down her abilities and explains why maximum players should avoid upgrading the Clash of Clans Alchemist to its highest level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Details of the Clash of Clans Alchemist

The welcome message displayed after unlocking the troop (Image via Supercell)

The Alchemist unlocks at Town Hall 11 for just 100 gems. Her ability allows you to convert resources in the following manner:

Gold can be converted into a slightly higher amount of Elixir, and vice versa.

Gold and Elixir can be exchanged for Dark Elixir at a rate of 1 Dark Elixir per 150 Gold or Elixir.

A maximum conversion limit exists based on her level – you can adjust the slider to select the exact amount you want to convert.

The conversion does not allow you to exceed your storage capacity.

How does leveling up affect the Alchemist?

The level 1 stat of the Alchemist (Image via Supercell)

With each level upgrade, the Alchemist gains the ability to convert a higher amount of resources while increasing the bonus percentage of resources earned. At the lowest level, you can convert 1.5 million Gold or Elixir into 10,000 Dark Elixir, or vice versa. In contrast, at its maximum level, the unit can transform up to 10.5 million Gold or Elixir into 70,000 Dark Elixir or the reverse.

While these numbers seem impressive, the incremental increase in bonus resources is relatively minor, terminating at 10% at the max level. The difference of a few hundred thousand Gold or Elixir gained as the bonus is unlikely to be a deciding factor in raids, especially given the game's loot mechanics.

Best ways to use the Alchemist

Resource conversion details (Image via Supercell)

To make the most of the Clash of Clans Alchemist, avoid the following scenarios:

Converting resources when storages are maxed.

Managing excess Dark Elixir when all heroes are undergoing upgrades.

Boosting Dark Elixir collection when multiple heroes are being upgraded simultaneously.

While these functions are helpful, they are not game-changing, especially considering the high gem costs of upgrading the Clash of Clans Alchemist.

Problems with the Alchemist

The gem cost for upgrading the Clash of Clans Alchemist is high (Image via Supercell)

Despite the convenience of resource conversion, the Clash of Clans Alchemist has several drawbacks:

High gem cost : Maxing out the Alchemist requires a staggering 5,850 gems, which can be used to max out important Hero Equipments.

: Maxing out the Alchemist requires a staggering 5,850 gems, which can be used to max out important Hero Equipments. Limited usage : The ability to convert resources is restricted to once per day, which might present a restricting mechanism.

: The ability to convert resources is restricted to once per day, which might present a restricting mechanism. Alternative solutions: Avoid resource overflow by upgrading youyr Town Hall, spending excess resources on walls, or simply raiding more frequently. A single Training Potion costing 25 gems can yield millions of resources in a short time, making the Alchemist's high-cost conversion less attractive.

Should you invest in the Clash of Clans Alchemist?

While the Alchemist unlocks a unique feature that allows resource conversion, the value of upgrading her beyond level one is questionable. Consider the following investment strategy:

Level 1 is a must : Unlocking the Alchemist for 100 gems grants access to a feature that does not exist elsewhere in the game.

: Unlocking the Alchemist for 100 gems grants access to a feature that does not exist elsewhere in the game. Level 2 is decent : Upgrading to level 2 for 450 gems provides a noticeable improvement in resource conversion efficiency.

: Upgrading to level 2 for 450 gems provides a noticeable improvement in resource conversion efficiency. Beyond Level 2 is hard to justify: The gem cost for further upgrades is substantial, and the benefits remain marginal compared to simply farming resources.

The best time to invest in the Clash of Clans Alchemist is after obtaining all five Builders. At this stage, spending 100 gems for the first level is reasonable. If you frequently manage excess resources, upgrading to level 2 may be worthwhile. However, prioritize upgrading the Builder’s Apprentice and Lab Assistant before considering further Alchemist upgrades.

For late-game players with maxed bases, fully upgrading the Alchemist may provide some convenience. However, for the majority of players, the investment does not offer substantial returns.

