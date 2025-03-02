Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin: How to get, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin has arrived as part of the Gold Pass for March 2025. This exclusive outfit aligns with the game’s fighting theme and is a part of the Combat skin set, which includes other battle-themed costumes like the Combat Queen and the Combat Champion.

Upon unlocking this skin, players can witness innovative animations and sound effects when the Barbarian King is deployed in battle or when he roams the village. With that being said, this article provides the cost, design, and animation details of the Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin.

How to get the Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin

As described earlier, players can unlock the Combat King Hero skin by purchasing the Gold Pass. This monthly pass, available until March 31, 2025, offers multiple in-game rewards, including the new King outfit.

The cost of the Gold Pass varies depending on geographical location and local economic factors. In the United States, the pass is priced at $6.99, whereas players in India can purchase it for 599 INR.

Design of the Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin

Front view of the Barbarian King (Image via Supercell)

The Barbarian King strikes a fierce and rugged appearance upon equipping his latest outfit. He is bare-chested and wears combat trousers and thick black boots. A red bandana is tied around his head to hold back his long and rough hair. Furthermore, his face and body are covered in blue war paint that justifies the title of the skin.

Over his shoulder, he carries an ammo belt, which he uses along with a large combat knife during battles.

Animations of the Clash of Clans Combat King Hero skin

Knock-out animation (Image via Supercell)

The Combat King Hero skin features innovative animations when he interacts with other characters during battles. As he moves through the village, he crawls along the ground to reflect his combat-ready stance. When tapped in the village, he pulls ammo from his belt and inserts it into the handle of his knife.

Upon deployment, he engages in combat by swinging his knife to strike down enemies. Each of his attacks creates a visible spark on his target to showcase the point of impact.

When knocked out in battle, he falls to the ground in pain where he is stabbed with his knife on the left shoulder area. While recovering, he lays across his altar and holds his knife to regain his strength for future battles.

