Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025: Price and rewards explored

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025 has gone live, bringing tons of fresh items in its reward track, including hero skins and various magic items. This season is themed around guerrilla warfare and has been named Action Heroes, so all cosmetics introduced this month will revolve around the same.
For those unaware, Supercell, the developer, releases a fresh season every month, which entails a new reward track offering various items. This track has two paths: Silver path and Golden path. The former is available to everyone, while accessing the latter requires you to purchase the COC Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (price might vary depending on your country or region).
With that said, let's explore all items offered in the reward track of the live Clash of Clans Gold Pass.
List of all rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025
Here is a list of all rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025:
- 1st reward: Combat King (Barbarian King skin)
- 2nd reward: 2x Training Potions and a Gem
- 3rd reward: 10% Training Boost
- 4th reward: 10% Research Boost and Clock Tower Potion
- 5th reward: 10% Builder Boost
- 6th reward: Bigger Season Bank and 500 Capital Gold
- 7th reward: Bigger Builder Bank
- 8th reward: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion
- 9th reward: Book of Fighting
- 10th reward: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potions
- 11th reward: Auto Forge Slot
- 12th reward: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potions
- 13th reward: 5x Wall Ring
- 14th reward: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank
- 15th reward: Bigger Builder Bank
- 16th reward: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier
- 17th reward: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier
- 18th reward: Hero Potion and 15% Training Boost
- 19th reward: 15% Research Boost
- 20th reward: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost
- 21st reward: Rune of Gold
- 22nd reward: 10,00,000 Gold and a Rune of Elixir
- 23rd reward: Bigger Season Bank
- 24th reward: 10,00,000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank
- 25th reward: 2000 Capital Gold
- 26th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Gold and Rune of Builder Gold
- 27th reward: 20% Training Boost
- 28th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost
- 29th reward: 20% Builder Boost
- 30th reward: 10,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir
- 31st reward: Book of Spells
- 32nd reward: 20,00,000 Gold and Bigger Season Bank
- 33rd reward: Bigger Builder Bank
- 34th reward: 20,00,000 Elixir and 5x Wall Rings
- 35th reward: Rune of Dark Elixir
- 36th reward: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion
- 37th reward: Book of Heroes
- 38th reward: 20,000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles
- 39th reward: 3000 Capital Gold
- 40th reward: Book of Heroes and Book of Building
Moving forward in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass reward track requires you to finish the time-limited designated tasks, such as donating a certain number of troops to clan members. Completing such challenges yields points that move you forward in the track, yielding the rewards.
