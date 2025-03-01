Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025: Price and rewards explored

The Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025 has gone live, bringing tons of fresh items in its reward track, including hero skins and various magic items. This season is themed around guerrilla warfare and has been named Action Heroes, so all cosmetics introduced this month will revolve around the same.

For those unaware, Supercell, the developer, releases a fresh season every month, which entails a new reward track offering various items. This track has two paths: Silver path and Golden path. The former is available to everyone, while accessing the latter requires you to purchase the COC Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (price might vary depending on your country or region).

With that said, let's explore all items offered in the reward track of the live Clash of Clans Gold Pass.

List of all rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025

Grab Combat King skin from the Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025 (Image via Supercell)

Here is a list of all rewards offered in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass March 2025:

1st reward: Combat King (Barbarian King skin)

2nd reward: 2x Training Potions and a Gem

3rd reward: 10% Training Boost

4th reward: 10% Research Boost and Clock Tower Potion

5th reward: 10% Builder Boost

6th reward: Bigger Season Bank and 500 Capital Gold

7th reward: Bigger Builder Bank

8th reward: Builder Star Jar and Pet Potion

9th reward: Book of Fighting

10th reward: Resource Potion and 2x Power Potions

11th reward: Auto Forge Slot

12th reward: Research Potion and 2x Hero Potions

13th reward: 5x Wall Ring

14th reward: Super Potion and Bigger Season Bank

15th reward: Bigger Builder Bank

16th reward: Power Potion and 2x Season Bank Multiplier

17th reward: 4x Builder Bank Multiplier

18th reward: Hero Potion and 15% Training Boost

19th reward: 15% Research Boost

20th reward: 1000 Capital Gold and 15% Builder Boost

21st reward: Rune of Gold

22nd reward: 10,00,000 Gold and a Rune of Elixir

23rd reward: Bigger Season Bank

24th reward: 10,00,000 Elixir and Bigger Builder Bank

25th reward: 2000 Capital Gold

26th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Gold and Rune of Builder Gold

27th reward: 20% Training Boost

28th reward: 10,00,000 Builder Elixir and 20% Research Boost

29th reward: 20% Builder Boost

30th reward: 10,000 Dark Elixir and Rune of Builder Elixir

31st reward: Book of Spells

32nd reward: 20,00,000 Gold and Bigger Season Bank

33rd reward: Bigger Builder Bank

34th reward: 20,00,000 Elixir and 5x Wall Rings

35th reward: Rune of Dark Elixir

36th reward: 1500 Capital Gold and Builder Potion

37th reward: Book of Heroes

38th reward: 20,000 Dark Elixir and Shovel of Obstacles

39th reward: 3000 Capital Gold

40th reward: Book of Heroes and Book of Building

Moving forward in the Clash of Clans Gold Pass reward track requires you to finish the time-limited designated tasks, such as donating a certain number of troops to clan members. Completing such challenges yields points that move you forward in the track, yielding the rewards.

