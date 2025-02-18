Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans: Deliverables, rewards, and more

The Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans has been announced, allowing players to design the next temporary troop for 2025. Creators can showcase their creativity and potentially win the cash prize as a reward. However, there are certain rules and restrictions which they must follow to avoid getting disqualified.
This article provides the list of deliverables that must be submitted before the deadline to be eligible for prize money offered in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans.
Deliverables required in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To participate in the upcoming contest, players must submit a concept art, thumbnail, and description of their version of the upcoming temporary troop. Additional optional assets like work-in-progress sketches, dynamic poses, and videos can be included to enhance their chances of winning the reward.
The concept art is a single, detailed image of the troop in an action pose. Instead of designing a traditional standing pose, players should focus on submitting multiple images to provide a detailed idea of the temporary troop in action. Here are the required criteria for this image:
- Aspect ratio: 16:10
- Preferred size: 3840 x 2400px
- Formats: .jpg, .png
The thumbnail, the second deliverable in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans, should contain a high-quality close-up image of the troop. The requirements are:
- Preferred size: 728 x 780px
- Formats: .jpg, .png
Furthermore, the players can include a few additional images like the work-in-progress sketches, alternate poses, or a story surrounding the troop to improve their chances. They can also include a YouTube video link where they can highlight the concept of his action in detail.
Also read: How to get Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans for free?
Submission date and rewards in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans
Here's the timeline of the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans:
- Submission opens: February 21, 2025, at 09:00 UTC
- Submission closes: March 7, 2025, at 08:30 UTC
- Voting opens: March 7, 20,25 at 09:00 UTC
- Voting closes: March 16, 2025, at 23:55 UTC
- Winners announcement: March 28, 2025, at 09:00 UTC
Upon participation, players can look forward to the following rewards:
- Winner: $2,500
- Runner-up: $1,000
Also read: Is the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet worth it?
Rules of Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans
To ensure originality in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans, participants must follow certain rules. All submissions must be completely original, and devoid of any intellectual property violations.
Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence to generate any part of the submission is strictly prohibited. Any AI-generated content will be immediately disqualified from the competition.
When creating a temporary troop, participants should prioritize its gameplay features. The design should be inspired by an existing unit while introducing a distinct element.
The final design must reflect the troop’s role and abilities from a top-down perspective, which is how characters are viewed in the game. Furthermore, Supercell has asked players to refrain from complex designs as they might not fit well within the game.
Check out more articles related to the game: