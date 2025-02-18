Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans: Deliverables, rewards, and more

The Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans has been announced, allowing players to design the next temporary troop for 2025. Creators can showcase their creativity and potentially win the cash prize as a reward. However, there are certain rules and restrictions which they must follow to avoid getting disqualified.

Ad

This article provides the list of deliverables that must be submitted before the deadline to be eligible for prize money offered in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans.

Deliverables required in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans

An example of concept art (Image via Supercell)

To participate in the upcoming contest, players must submit a concept art, thumbnail, and description of their version of the upcoming temporary troop. Additional optional assets like work-in-progress sketches, dynamic poses, and videos can be included to enhance their chances of winning the reward.

Ad

Trending

The concept art is a single, detailed image of the troop in an action pose. Instead of designing a traditional standing pose, players should focus on submitting multiple images to provide a detailed idea of the temporary troop in action. Here are the required criteria for this image:

Aspect ratio: 16:10

16:10 Preferred size: 3840 x 2400px

3840 x 2400px Formats: .jpg, .png

The thumbnail, the second deliverable in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans, should contain a high-quality close-up image of the troop. The requirements are:

Ad

Preferred size: 728 x 780px

728 x 780px Formats: .jpg, .png

Furthermore, the players can include a few additional images like the work-in-progress sketches, alternate poses, or a story surrounding the troop to improve their chances. They can also include a YouTube video link where they can highlight the concept of his action in detail.

Also read: How to get Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans for free?

Submission date and rewards in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans

Here's the timeline of the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans:

Ad

Submission opens: February 21, 2025, at 09:00 UTC

February 21, 2025, at 09:00 UTC Submission closes: March 7, 2025, at 08:30 UTC

March 7, 2025, at 08:30 UTC Voting opens: March 7, 20,25 at 09:00 UTC

March 7, 20,25 at 09:00 UTC Voting closes: March 16, 2025, at 23:55 UTC

March 16, 2025, at 23:55 UTC Winners announcement: March 28, 2025, at 09:00 UTC

Upon participation, players can look forward to the following rewards:

Winner: $2,500

$2,500 Runner-up: $1,000

Also read: Is the Clash of Clans Snake Bracelet worth it?

Rules of Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans

An example of an additional image (Image via Supercell)

To ensure originality in the Supercell MAKE contest for Clash of Clans, participants must follow certain rules. All submissions must be completely original, and devoid of any intellectual property violations.

Ad

Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence to generate any part of the submission is strictly prohibited. Any AI-generated content will be immediately disqualified from the competition.

When creating a temporary troop, participants should prioritize its gameplay features. The design should be inspired by an existing unit while introducing a distinct element.

The final design must reflect the troop’s role and abilities from a top-down perspective, which is how characters are viewed in the game. Furthermore, Supercell has asked players to refrain from complex designs as they might not fit well within the game.

Ad

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback