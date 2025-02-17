How to get Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans for free (February 2025)

The Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans is a unique magic item that completely fills all the Gold storage in a player's village. Generally, this magic item can be purchased for 1000 Gems from the Trader shop. However, Supercell is currently offering it for free in the ongoing Snake Festival event, where players must visit the game's official store and enter a redemption code.

This article describes the steps to claim the free Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans and also provides a few troubleshooting tips to resolve any impending issues.

Method to get a free Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans

Here are the required steps to get a free Rune of Gold:

Visit the official Clash of Clans store by clicking this link. Log in to your gaming account. Scroll down to find the code redemption section at the end of that webpage. Enter the code SHARETHEGOLD in the provided text field and choose the Submit button. Select your main Clash of Clans account from the provided option and finally click the Claim Gift button.

Do note that this offer has a short deadline and will likely expire within a few weeks. Thus, you must claim it as soon as possible by typing in the provided code without any spaces.

Troubleshooting tips

The offer redemption section (Image via Supercell)

If you face any difficulty in redeeming the Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans then you can use the troubleshooting tips provided below, as they might help you resolve the existing issues:

Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim a free Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans.

All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim a free Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans. Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, the slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free in-game item.

Sometimes, the slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free in-game item. Clear cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. This will likely resolve all existing issues.

One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. This will likely resolve all existing issues. Use a different device: If a player fails to redeem the free Rune of Gold in Clash of Clans despite following the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with his/her mobile device. In such circumstances, they should leverage their friend's or relative's phone to claim the offer. Logging out of the new device to keep one's gaming account secure is important.

