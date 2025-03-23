Clan Games in Clash of Clans is a monthly event that tasks you with finishing some self-assigned challenges and, in turn, yields Clan Points. In this event, your entire clan must finish tasks and score as many points as possible. Based on this score, your clan is rewarded with exclusive in-game items.

Read on to learn about the reward system and how to play Clan Games in Clash of Clans like a pro.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's views.

Play Clan Games in Clash of Clans like a pro

Here are a few tips and tricks to play Clan Games in Clash of Clans for maximum rewards:

Keep your Heroes free

One of the best ways to perform well in Clan Games is by keeping heroes free around the arrival of this event. Some tasks include scoring three stars in a raid, which is easily earned when you include Clash of Clans heroes in your army composition.

Since Supercell releases Clan Games at the very outset of a fresh season, you should have no difficulty following this trick.

Choose a challenge that offers the most Clan Points

Since you can pick your own challenges from the list in Clan Games, you should choose one that offers the most Clan Points. Although such tasks take more time and effort to complete, they yield a generous sum of points that can significantly help you climb the leaderboard that lists the top contributors of the clan.

Try to score 4000 Clan Points

Scoring 4000 Clan Points lets you pick all three rewards from a tier. So, giving your best in Clan Games is highly recommended if you wish to grab the most useful and rare in-game magic items from this event.

How does the reward system work in Clan Games in Clash of Clans?

When finished, Clan Games offers rewards via six tiers; each offers three items from which you must pick one. Moreover, the quality of items progressively increases with higher tier levels. However, your clan must collect more than 50,000 Clan Points to grab one item from all six tiers.

For example, Tier I offers items like one Builder Star Jar or 20 Gems, while Tier VI can offer a Book of Hero, Rune of Elixir, or 100 Gems.

