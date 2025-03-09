50 funny Clash of Clans clan names in 2025

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Mar 09, 2025 12:53 IST
Give your clan a cool and funny name (Image via Supercell)
Give your clan a cool and funny name (Image via Supercell)

Many players opt for funny Clash of Clans clan names since they draw more attention than regular usernames, encouraging viewers to join their group. However, the problem occurs when one's desired name is inaccessible, which happens when the username is already in use.

Since Supercell is bound to maintain each player's and their clans' unique in-game identity, they don't allow one username to be used by multiple gamers. This, in turn, makes it difficult to find one's desired monicker.

This article features a list of 50 funny Clash of Clans clan names players might find useful while creating a clan in-game. It goes without saying that gamers can alter their chosen name or add their personal touch to reflect their clan's flair.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

List of funny Clash of Clans clan names in 2025

Here is a list of some funny Clash of Clans clan names in 2025:

  • Raid My Fridge
  • No Loot 4 U
  • Clash Potato
  • Goblin Taxes Due
  • Wall Breaker Union
  • Sorry Not Rushed
  • The Lag Is Real
  • Rage Quitters
  • Barbarians Got Talent
  • Clash of Noobs
  • Unclashified
  • One Star Warriors
  • Giants Need Buff
  • The Hog Riders
  • Base Destroyers Inc
  • Clan Wars Anonymous
  • Elite Couch Gamers
  • Arrows Missed Again
  • No Gold No Glory
  • Clan Name Pending
  • Wizards With Attitude
  • P.E.K.K.A Problems
  • Looters and Scooters
  • Golem Insurance Policy

  • Builders on Strike
  • Surrender Accepted
  • Who Needs Walls
  • Trophy Dumpsters
  • Too Many Traps
  • Clash and Burn
  • 99 Percent Fail
  • Boom Goes the Dynamite
  • Troop Training Forever
  • Spell Factory Closed
  • Air Sweeper Victims
  • Village Defenseless
  • Upgrade or Cry
  • Three Star Wannabes
  • AFK Attackers
  • Lost In The Clouds
  • Just Here For Gems
  • Clan Full Try Later
  • No Defense Just Vibes
  • The Accidental Chiefs
  • Keep Calm And Clash
  • The Loot Goblins
  • Archer Tower Haters
  • Supercell Take My Money
  • Clanless No More
  • Clash Masters Of None

Note that some Clash of Clans clan names in this list may already be in use and therefore, could be inaccessible. If so, add your personal touch, a few numerals, or symbols to your chosen name.

If your device's keyboard doesn't have the symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username, refer to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.

