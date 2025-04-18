Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialities explained

The Clash of Clans Magic Snacks function much like Magic Items and are earned via Treasure Chests. When earned, they are immediately transferred to temporary storage and expire if you don't use them in 24 hours. There are five Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: Builder Bite, Study Soup, Mighty Morsel, Power Pancakes, and Clan Castle Cake.

Read on to learn about these items in more detail.

All Clash of Clans Magic Snacks explained

1) Builder Bite

Builder Bite can work wonders for your upgradations (Image via Supercell)

Builder Bite works like a light version of Builder Potion, as it boosts your Builders' working speed to twice their normal speed for an hour. However, it doesn't work on the Builder's Apprentice.

If Builder Bite is used alongside the Builder Potion, its effects stack up to 11 times.

2) Study Soup

Study Soup boosts your Troop upgradation (Image via Supercell)

Study Soup functions like a light version of the Research Potion, as it multiplies the Laboratory's working speed four times for an hour. If Study Soup is used alongside the Research Potion, the Laboratory will work 27 times its normal speed.

3) Mighty Morsel

Mighty Morsel boosts your Hero and its gears (Image via Supercell)

Mighty Morsel works like the Hero Potion. However, it boosts Pets and Hero Equipment, in addition to Heroes, to their maximum level allowed by your Town Hall. Moreover, it doesn't affect Builder Base Heroes.

Mighty Morsel's effect expires once you perform three Home Village multiplayer attacks.

4) Power Pancakes

Power Pancake boosts your army (Image via Supercell)

Power Pancakes boosts your Troops, Spells, and Siege Machines to the maximum level allowed by your Town Hall level. This effect expires once you perform three Home Village multiplayer attacks.

5) Clan Castle Cake

Clan Castle Cake grants you free reinforcements (Image via Supercell)

Clan Castle Cake is one of the best Clash of Clans Magic Snacks. It allows you to reinforce Clan Castle troops for free for 12 hours, saving your Raid Medals and a tremendous amount of time you spend waiting after requesting reinforcements from your clan members.

These are all the Clash of Clans Magic Snacks.

