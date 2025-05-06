What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Taking down Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans is no child's play since this structure has colossal hitpoints and a powerful defense that resembles the Inferno Towers, albeit with a higher damage output. Furthermore, even after taking down TH16, it is incredibly difficult for your army to survive due to the Poison Spell it leaves behind.

Ad

Therefore, a decent attack strategy is imperative when attacking a Town Hall 16 base in Clash of Clans. This article discusses one such strategy that works for every COC enthusiast regardless of their play style.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best attack strategy for Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans

You can tweak this attack strategy to your preference (Image via Supercell)

Army composition

Ad

Trending

Barbarian King paired with Phoenix Pet (Equipped with Earthquake Boots and Spiky Ball).

Archer Queen paired with Frosty (Equipped with Magic Mirror or Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet).

Grand Warden paired with Electro Owl (Equipped with Healing Tome and Eternal Tome).

Royal Champion paired with Spirit Fox (Equipped with Hog Rider Puppet and Electro Boots).

Root Riders x6

Valkyrie x5

Siege Barracks

Balloons x3

Healers x 5

Warden Apprentice x1

Ice Golem x1

Super Barbarians x7

Archers x5

Spells: Rage x2, Freeze x2, Skeleton x1, Overgrowth x2

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans Pets: All pets and their roles explored

Attack strategy

Ad

Firstly, you must focus on creating a defensive funnel with the Barbarian King on the enemy's base. Avoid making your King charge straight toward the enemy's Clan Castle. If the clan castle troops involve Ice Golems, it can limit the overall value you get from the Barbarian King.

Deploy the King so that he charges into the enemy's base. For this, you must create a funnel using low-hp troops, such as Super Barbarians. Once the King nears lethal defenses, such as Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, or Giga Towers, trigger his ability.

Ad

Next, deploy the Siege Barracks and the Queen on the opposite side of where you released the King. Wait a few seconds before deploying all Root Riders in the middle of these two Heroes, along with all Balloons, Healers, the Apprentice, the Grand Warden, and the Royal Champion.

Also read: Noble Iron Equipment: Ability and stats

Wait for the Root Riders to break the first layer of the walls before releasing all Valkyries. Drop a Rage Spell on this procession once they break into a compartment. Use the Warden's ability when the army seems overwhelmed with incoming attacks.

Ad

Drop the Overgrowth Spell on the defense that deals the most damage. Kill two birds with one stone by dropping the Spell on a defense that simultaneously creates a better path for Root Riders, allowing them to travel across the entire base.

That is all you need to know about the best strategy when attacking a Town Hall 16 base in Clash of Clans.

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More