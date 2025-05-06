What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Taking down Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans is no child's play since this structure has colossal hitpoints and a powerful defense that resembles the Inferno Towers, albeit with a higher damage output. Furthermore, even after taking down TH16, it is incredibly difficult for your army to survive due to the Poison Spell it leaves behind.
Therefore, a decent attack strategy is imperative when attacking a Town Hall 16 base in Clash of Clans. This article discusses one such strategy that works for every COC enthusiast regardless of their play style.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.
Best attack strategy for Town Hall 16 in Clash of Clans
Army composition
- Barbarian King paired with Phoenix Pet (Equipped with Earthquake Boots and Spiky Ball).
- Archer Queen paired with Frosty (Equipped with Magic Mirror or Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet).
- Grand Warden paired with Electro Owl (Equipped with Healing Tome and Eternal Tome).
- Royal Champion paired with Spirit Fox (Equipped with Hog Rider Puppet and Electro Boots).
- Root Riders x6
- Valkyrie x5
- Siege Barracks
- Balloons x3
- Healers x 5
- Warden Apprentice x1
- Ice Golem x1
- Super Barbarians x7
- Archers x5
- Spells: Rage x2, Freeze x2, Skeleton x1, Overgrowth x2
Attack strategy
Firstly, you must focus on creating a defensive funnel with the Barbarian King on the enemy's base. Avoid making your King charge straight toward the enemy's Clan Castle. If the clan castle troops involve Ice Golems, it can limit the overall value you get from the Barbarian King.
Deploy the King so that he charges into the enemy's base. For this, you must create a funnel using low-hp troops, such as Super Barbarians. Once the King nears lethal defenses, such as Inferno Towers, Eagle Artillery, or Giga Towers, trigger his ability.
Next, deploy the Siege Barracks and the Queen on the opposite side of where you released the King. Wait a few seconds before deploying all Root Riders in the middle of these two Heroes, along with all Balloons, Healers, the Apprentice, the Grand Warden, and the Royal Champion.
Wait for the Root Riders to break the first layer of the walls before releasing all Valkyries. Drop a Rage Spell on this procession once they break into a compartment. Use the Warden's ability when the army seems overwhelmed with incoming attacks.
Drop the Overgrowth Spell on the defense that deals the most damage. Kill two birds with one stone by dropping the Spell on a defense that simultaneously creates a better path for Root Riders, allowing them to travel across the entire base.
That is all you need to know about the best strategy when attacking a Town Hall 16 base in Clash of Clans.
