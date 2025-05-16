Best Town Hall 14 attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Destroying Town Hall 14 in Clash of Clans is no child's play, as it has colossal hitpoints and a powerful defense that looks like an upgraded version of Inferno Towers. Furthermore, the village featuring TH14 at its core often has high-level walls that are difficult to cross and lethal defenses like Inferno Towers, Monoliths, and Eagle Artillery, making it even harder to three-star them. Therefore, a strategic approach is a must when matched with such a base.

This article discusses one such attack strategy for the Town Hall 14 base in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best attack strategy for Town Hall 14 in Clash of Clans

Keep looking for a new attack strategy (Image via Supercell)

Army composition

Barbarian King paired with L.A.S.S.I (Equipped with Earthquake Boots and Spiky Ball)

Archer Queen paired with Unicorn (Equipped with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet)

Grand Warden paired with Electro Owl (Equipped with Eternal Tome and Healing Tome)

Minion Prince paired with (Equipped with Henchmen Puppet and Dark Orb)

Balloons x10

Dragons x12

Baby Dragon x1

Spells: Rage x3, Freeze x4, Skeleton x1

Siege Machine: Battle Blimp

Clan Castle troops: Balloons x4, Dragon Riders x1, Skeleton Spell x1, Freeze Spells x2

Attack strategy

The first thing to do is to take down at least two Air Defenses with the Queen's Giant Arrow equipment. For this, deploy her in a spot where her target defense aligns with the mentioned defenses. Once you accomplish this, deploy the Barbarian King in the opposite corner of the Queen.

Make sure to create a decent pathing for the King using Skeleton Spells and Baby Dragon so that he moves inside the base or in the opposite direction of the Queen. Once he nears the first layer of the walls, trigger his ability.

After this, spread out all your Dragons in the middle region between the two Heroes. Wait for them to move forward a little before releasing all Balloons, Grand Warden, and Minion Prince.

Once your army has broken into the base and taken down a decent portion, release Battle Blimp. Keep it unharmed using Frozen Spell or Grand Warden's ability until it reaches Town Hall 14.

All you need to do next is use your Freeze and Rage Spells wisely to back up your army. Monitor which defense is inflicting the most damage to your troops and drop the Freeze Spell over them.

Furthermore, when you see the army stuck at one spot for a relatively long time or overwhelmed with incoming attacks, drop the Rage Spell over them.

Take your time, keep practicing this attack strategy, and improvise if necessary. Once mastered, the result of this Town Hall 14 attack strategy will be apparent.

