What is the best Town Hall 15 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Taking down Town Hall 15 in Clash of Clans is no child's play, as it has colossal hitpoints and a powerful defense that resembles Inferno Towers. Furthermore, the base featuring TH15 is often fortified with high-level walls and defenses like Inferno Towers, Monoliths, Eagle Artillery, and other structures that make it all the more difficult to three-star it. Consequently, players need a decent strategic approach when attacking such a base.

Ad

This article discusses such an attack strategy for Town Hall 15 players in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Also read: What is Funneling in COC?

Best attack strategy for Town Hall 15 in Clash of Clans

Improvise this strategy if necessary (Image via Supercell)

Army composition

Ad

Trending

Barbarian King paired with Frosty Pet (Equipped with Earthquake Boots and Giant Gauntlet)

Archer Queen paired with Unicorn Pet (Equipped with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet)

Grand Warden paired with Electric Owl Pet (Equipped with Eternal Tome and Healing Tome)

Minion Prince paired with Phoenix Pet (Equipped with Henchmen Puppet and Dark Orb)

Balloons x7

Dragons x7

Dragon Rider x5

Baby Dragon x1

Headhunter x1

Minions x2

Spells: Rage, Freeze, Clone, Skeleton

Siege Machine: Battle Blimp

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans Pets: All pets and their roles explored

Attack strategy

Start this attack by deploying your Barbarian King in one part of the base. Make sure to create a decent pathing for the Hero so that he moves inside the base. Trigger his ability once he nears the first layer of the walls. Next, deploy the Archer Queen on the opposite side of the Barbarian King. Release her at a spot where her target building aligns with at least two Defenses, Air Sweepers, or, most preferably, Invisibility Spell Tower.

Ad

Trigger her ability once she reaches such a position and take down the two enemy Air Defenses with the Giant Arrow. Spread out all your Dragons between the region where you deployed the King and Queen. Wait for them to move forward a little before releasing all the Balloons, Minion Prince, and Grand Warden.

Also read: What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Wait for your army to destroy the outer layer of defenses, and then release the Battle Blimp. Try to keep this Siege Machine unharmed until it reaches the Town Hall. For this, you can use the available Spells or trigger Waden's ability.

Ad

All you need to do next is use your Freeze Spell wisely. Drop them over the defenses that inflict the most damage to your army, such as Inferno Towers, Air Sweepers, Air Defenses, or Eagle Artillery.

Take your time and improvise while practicing this attack strategy. Once you master it, the results will be apparent.

Also read: Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialities explained

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More