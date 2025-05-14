What is the best Town Hall 15 attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Taking down Town Hall 15 in Clash of Clans is no child's play, as it has colossal hitpoints and a powerful defense that resembles Inferno Towers. Furthermore, the base featuring TH15 is often fortified with high-level walls and defenses like Inferno Towers, Monoliths, Eagle Artillery, and other structures that make it all the more difficult to three-star it. Consequently, players need a decent strategic approach when attacking such a base.
This article discusses such an attack strategy for Town Hall 15 players in Clash of Clans.
Best attack strategy for Town Hall 15 in Clash of Clans
Army composition
- Barbarian King paired with Frosty Pet (Equipped with Earthquake Boots and Giant Gauntlet)
- Archer Queen paired with Unicorn Pet (Equipped with Giant Arrow and Healer Puppet)
- Grand Warden paired with Electric Owl Pet (Equipped with Eternal Tome and Healing Tome)
- Minion Prince paired with Phoenix Pet (Equipped with Henchmen Puppet and Dark Orb)
- Balloons x7
- Dragons x7
- Dragon Rider x5
- Baby Dragon x1
- Headhunter x1
- Minions x2
- Spells: Rage, Freeze, Clone, Skeleton
- Siege Machine: Battle Blimp
Attack strategy
Start this attack by deploying your Barbarian King in one part of the base. Make sure to create a decent pathing for the Hero so that he moves inside the base. Trigger his ability once he nears the first layer of the walls. Next, deploy the Archer Queen on the opposite side of the Barbarian King. Release her at a spot where her target building aligns with at least two Defenses, Air Sweepers, or, most preferably, Invisibility Spell Tower.
Trigger her ability once she reaches such a position and take down the two enemy Air Defenses with the Giant Arrow. Spread out all your Dragons between the region where you deployed the King and Queen. Wait for them to move forward a little before releasing all the Balloons, Minion Prince, and Grand Warden.
Wait for your army to destroy the outer layer of defenses, and then release the Battle Blimp. Try to keep this Siege Machine unharmed until it reaches the Town Hall. For this, you can use the available Spells or trigger Waden's ability.
All you need to do next is use your Freeze Spell wisely. Drop them over the defenses that inflict the most damage to your army, such as Inferno Towers, Air Sweepers, Air Defenses, or Eagle Artillery.
Take your time and improvise while practicing this attack strategy. Once you master it, the results will be apparent.
