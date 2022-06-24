Top 5 troops to donate in Clan War CC in Clash of Clans

Clan war is a crucial part of Clash of Clans and it helps players compete as a team against other clans. Each player gets two attacks in a clan war in which they can use any attack strategy.

However, defending a friendly base is as important as attacking, so players have the option to ask their fellow clanmates for troop donations. Unlike regular donations, clan war troop donations stay until the war ends. This article will cover the 5 best troops for clan war donations in Clash of Clans.

List of best troop donations for Clans War in Clash of Clans

5. Lava Hound

Cost: 750 Dark Elixir

Hitpoints: 8000

Damage: 20

Lava Hound is the highest hitpoint troop in Clash of Clans and is very effective in clan war defense as it can stall and distract the enemy's troops. Since it is a Dark Elixir troop, players can unlock it by upgrading Dark Elixir Barracks to level 6.

When killed, the Lava Hound explodes, dealing minimal damage to the surrounding area while producing a large number of Lava Pups that will keep attacking the nearest enemies. This aids in thwarting enemy forces, particularly ground troops like Pekka, Golem, and Valkyrie.

4. Witch

Cost: 275 Dark Elixir

Hitpoints: 480

Damage: 180

When the Dark Elixir Barracks are upgraded to level 5, which requires Town Hall level 9, the Witch, a splash-damaging Dark Elixir unit in the Home Village, becomes available. Due to the Witch's ability to summon Skeletons, who are excellent at deterring enemy troops, it is one of the best defense units in Clash of Clans.

Defenses are easily overpowered by the Witch's Skeletons, especially single-target defensive structures like Inferno Towers and Archer Towers. In war clan castle, players should donate Witch with troops such as Wizards, Valkyries, Dragons, Super Minions, and more.

3. Dragon

Cost: 26000 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4500

Damage: 350

In Clash of Clans, Dragon is one of the greatest air Elixir troops and is extremely effective at eliminating strong opponent troops like Pekka, Electro Dragon, Lava Hound, and others. By upgrading the Elixir Barracks to level 9, which needs Town Hall level 7, players can access the Dragon troop.

It is one of the best defensive troops that should be supported by troops like Super Minions, Wizards, Minions, Balloons, and more because of its high damage and hitpoints. They cannot be targeted by the enemy's ground forces, such as Valkyries, Pekkas, and so on.

2. Super Minion

Cost: 78 Dark Elixir

Hitpoints: 1700

Damage: 350

By upgrading the Minion troop to level 8 or higher, players can unlock the Super Minion troop, which is a supercharged upgrade of the Minion. It takes 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion to boost the Minion, and the upgrade lasts for three days.

The Super Minion is a much bigger Minion that attacks by launching rockets from far away. Its Long Shot feature allows it to fire its first five shots from a great distance. Super Minion is one of the best war clan castle troops that easily counters Dragon, Super Dragon, Electro Dragon, and more due to its high damage and special shot abilities.

1. Super Dragon

Cost: 52000 Elixir

Hitpoints: 6700

Damage: 4480

The Dragon can be upgraded into the Super Dragon once it reaches level 7. A Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir is required to boost the dragon for three days. Due to its great damage and hitpoints, it is one of the best clan castle troops for clan war donations in Clash of Clans.

It attacks with bursts of flame that are quite effective at eliminating the enemy's troops, especially ground forces. Each of its ten flame explosions damages the surrounding region and nearby buildings. To provide them support, players should combine Super Dragon with Balloon or Wizard donations.

