5 best ways to get more elixir in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans, a famous mobile strategy game developed by Supercell, challenges players to create and grow their communities, train mighty armies, and fight epic battles against others worldwide. Elixir is a significant resource in this realistic gaming experience, as it is used in the research lab to upgrade buildings, train troops, spells, etc.

As a Clash of Clans player looking to increase elixir stocks, you must apply clever resource collection tactics to obtain them. In this article, we will look at five tried-and-true methods for acquiring extra elixirs in the game, allowing you to speed up the growth and domination of your town on the battlefield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Exploring the best ways to get more elixirs in Clash of Clans

1) Upgrade your elixir collectors

First and foremost, you should prioritize upgrading your Elixir Collectors in Clash of Clans. Elixir Collectors produce elixir passively over time, and the higher the level of your collectors, the more elixir they will make for you in the game.

You can continually increase elixir into the reserves by consistently upgrading these buildings. Include improving Elixir Collectors in your overall base development strategy to increase your accumulation of resources significantly.

2) Use the Barch tactic to obtain elixirs from the enemy base

Following that, perfecting raiding methods is essential for securing elixir from enemy bases in Clash of Clans. The Barch (Barbarians and Archers) tactic is a popular raiding method to collect elixirs in the game. This involves quickly and efficiently deploying many Barbarians and Archers to raid bases with exposed elixir storages.

When implemented correctly, this cost-effective method can benefit you significantly elixir profits. Identify weak defenses or poorly secured elixir storages, then unleash your Barch army to quickly capture the enemies' resources.

3) Goblins are efficient at looting elixirs

The Goblin approach is another excellent raiding strategy in Clash of Clans. Goblins are proficient at spotting resource buildings and moving swiftly at the opponent's base, making them ideal for elixir collection. If you deploy a significant number of these, they will prioritize elixir storage above other buildings while raiding an enemy base.

Combining Goblins with spells like Jump or Rage can boost their effectiveness even further, allowing them to penetrate deeper into rival bases and collect even more elixir to increase your resources in the game.

4) Use resource potions and boosts

Resource potions and boosts are valuable tools for increasing elixir gains in this strategy game. The production of your resource collectors, such as Elixir Collectors, is temporarily increased by resource potions, allowing them to make more elixir per hour.

Boosts can also be utilized to increase the production rate of buildings such as Elixir Collectors, Barracks, and Spell Factory in the game. By improving these buildings, you can collect more elixir in less time, speeding your resource accumulation in Clash of Clans.

5) Consider using the siege machines

Siege Machines are powerful units that can help in your attacks on the enemy base and save elixir. These specialized units can transport many troops, allowing you to deploy a powerful army without incurring hefty training costs.

You can launch successful attacks and secure resources, including elixir, by efficiently using Siege Machines while minimizing troop losses and saving elixir. Experiment with various Siege Machine combinations to determine the most efficient tactic for your raiding goals in the game.

Obtaining more elixirs is critical in Clash of Clans for expanding your town and dominating fights. You can dramatically increase your elixir reserves by upgrading Elixir Collectors, utilizing strategies such as Barch and Goblin armies, leveraging resource potions, and efficiently using Siege Machines. With these tried-and-true strategies, you'll be well-equipped to thrive in the competitive game of Clash of Clans and propel your village to new heights.

