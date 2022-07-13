5 best attacking strategies for Town Hall 10 in Clash of Clans (2022)

Attacking tactics are essential in Clash of Clans, particularly in Town Hall 10 when players start to play a significant role in clan wars. Town Hall 10 bases are challenging to take on, but with the right attacking plan, success becomes much simpler. Many seasoned gamers have experimented with different war attacking tactics and given others their finest armies to attack.

Such well-known tactics generally feature a pre-determined army, but competent players will have to make slight alterations based on the opponent's base. However, the majority of troops should remain the same. This article will cover the top five Town Hall 10 attacking techniques in Clash of Clans.

3-Star attacking strategies for Town Hall 10 players in Clash of Clans

5) GoWiBo

The army composition for this strategy is as follows:

3 Golems

10 Witches

5 Bowlers

2 Heal spells

2 Rage spells

1 Jump spell

Bowlers (Clan castle)

GoWiBo is one of the most dependable Town Hall 10 3-star strategies in Clash of Clans, if you have clan castle bowlers and a siege machine. Golems and Witches must be used by the players to construct a funnel, and bowlers and heroes must complete the base. It can be used to quickly acquire 3 stars in both multiplayer and clan war battles. Along with these fundamental requirements, players can also add Pekkas and Wizards to their assault plan.

4) DragLoon

This army composition includes:

10 Dragons

8 Balloons

6 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

3 Freeze spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

DragLoon is one of the easiest attacking strategies that can be used against any Town Hall 10 base since it uses a powerful combination of Dragons and Balloons. It is a preferred offensive strategy that can be applied to both clan war attacks and regular multiplayer battles. This strategy is most effective against bases with air sweepers and low-level air defenses. To destroy additional outer structures such as army camps and builder huts, players can add Minions to the composition.

3) GoWipe

The GoWipe army composition is:

4 Golems

3 Pekkas

11 Wizards

1 Archer

8 Earthquake spells

1 Poison spell

1 Healing spell

7 Hogs (Clan castle)

GoWipe is one of Clash of Clans' most used and potent attack methods, and is excellent for clan war attacks. Players may perfect this attacking tactic to deploy troops perfectly with regular practice. Pekkas, Wizards, and Golems are used in this offensive tactic to destroy the enemy's base. To clear the area around the buildings, players can add soldiers like minions, archers, and barbarians. The army composition can also include Valkyries and Witches to easily form a funnel during the attack.

2) LavaLoon

This potent army composition is as follows:

3 Lava Hounds

24 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

9 Minions

2 Archers

3 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

4 Haste spells

1 Poison spell

1 Dragon and 3 Balloons (Clan castle)

LavaLoon is one of the best air attacking strategies in Clash of Clans and is highly effective in clan war battles. This attacking strategy either results in a one-star or a direct three-star attack, since both Lava Hounds and Balloons attack defensive buildings first. A useful way to use this attacking strategy in clan wars is by getting rid of the opponent's Archer Queen first before starting the battle. Players may add troops like Dragons and Minions to make this air attack strategy even more potent.

1) Mass Hog

This army composition features:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

8 Wall Breakers

5 Healing spells

1 Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

The Mass Hog Rider attack strategy is one of the best defensive building attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, which is highly effective in clan war battles. While the Hog Riders directly attack the opponent's defensive buildings, players can easily clear Town Hall 10 bases. Players can consider troops such as Golems and Wizards to create a funnel to destroy Inferno Towers before using the actual Mass Hog attack strategy. Players can also add troops like Minions, Barbarians, and Archers to clear outer buildings.

