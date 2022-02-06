How to unlock Golem in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players are never short on new troops as Supercell does its best to add fresh and balanced troops every now and then. There are 106 cards in Clash Royale at the moment, which are categorized into five rarities - Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion.

Golem is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 10. In this article, players will learn all about Golem and how to unlock him.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

A look at Executioner from Clash Royale

In-game description of Golem:

“Slow but durable, only attacks buildings. When destroyed, explosively splits into two Golemites and deals area damage!”

Golem is a card of Epic rarity that can be unlocked once players reach the Hog Mountain (Arena 10). It is a slow single-target melee troop with extremely high Hit Points and moderate damage. Golem has very slow movement speed but acts as a highly effective tank troop that absorbs huge damage from the enemy.

It targets only enemy buildings and spawns two small Golemites (smaller versions of Golem) when killed. Golems take up a lot of Elixir, which is why players should play the golem card behind the towers to have enough time to build up Elixir for the next card.

Golem was added to the game on January 4, 2016. It costs 8 Elixir to play a Golem card, which has 3200 Hit Points and 78 Damage per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels at the moment, with room for more upgrades in the future.

Statistics of Golem

Cost: 8 Elixir

Hit Speed: 2.5 seconds

Speed: Slow(45)

Deploy Time: 3 seconds

Range: 0.75

Target: Buildings

Count: x1

Transport: Ground

Type: Troop

Rarity: Epic

Overall, Golem in Clash Royale is one of the best tank troops available in the game, if not the best. Golem can be utilized most effectively at the last minute when the double Elixir starts, and players can build up a lot of Elixir.

Once a player has enough Elixir, they can start pushing the same lane in which they deployed their Golem. It is challenging to counter a Golem push without using cards like inferno tower, inferno dragon, or barbarian hut, making it a great card to have.

Edited by Danyal Arabi