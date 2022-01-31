How to unlock Giant Skeleton in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a free-to-play strategy card game where players fight against each other in 1v1 and 2v2 battles to win chests that award players cards. Cards are categorized into five rarities: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion.

Giant Skeleton is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach Arena 4. In this article, players will learn all about Giant Skeleton and how to unlock it!

A look at Giant Skeleton from Clash Royale

In-game description of Giant Skeleton:

“The bigger the skeleton, the bigger the bomb. Carries a bomb that blows up when the Giant Skeleton dies.”

Giant Skeleton is an Epic card that can be unlocked once players reach the P.E.K.K.A.'S Playhouse (Arena 4). He is a single-target melee troop with high Hit Points and moderate damage. It has a very slow movement speed and hits ground units only.

What makes Giant Skeleton stand out is a big bomb he carries on his back. When Giant Skeleton is killed, the bomb starts a timer and goes off, dealing massive splash damage to all enemy units.

It costs 6 Elixir to play a Giant Skeleton card in Clash Royale, which has 2100 Hit Points and 111 Damage per second at the base level. The card has 14 levels.

Statistics of Giant Skeleton

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hit Speed: 1.5 seconds

Speed: Medium(60)

Deploy Time: 1 second

Range: 0.8 (Melee: Short)

Target: Ground

Count: x1

Transport: Ground

Type: Troop

Rarity: Epic

Overall, Giant Skeleton from Clash Royale is a very good Epic card that deals moderate damage per second along with a bonus of having High Hit Points. The best part about a Giant Skeleton is his bomb.

Taking the bomb damage is inevitable. One can kill it from a range and prevent it from reaching the towers, but the bomb will always go off if the Giant Skeleton is killed. Giant Skeleton works very well with cards like goblin barrel, miner, graveyard and a few splash damage dealing troops.

