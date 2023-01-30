January month's latest elixir troop challenge in Clash of Clans: Titanic Strength challenge

Clash of Clans' players rely heavily on challenges and events to earn special rewards. They must win multiplayer battles using a specific unit to receive exclusive rewards such as magic items, gold, gems, elixir, experience points, and more in the game.

Every week, the developers release new challenges to help players gather more resources and progress through the game. Titanic Strength, the most recent addition, is based on the Giant troop. Participation is completely free, and the winners will receive special prizes upon successful completion.

In this article, we will explore the month's latest Titanic Strength challenge, its rewards, and the best attacking strategies to complete it.

Exploring the details of Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans and how to finish it

Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Show them How We Roll with our Titanic StrengthBowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn Show them How We Roll with our Titanic Strength 😎Bowler and Giant events are live in-game right now! Train these two units at 80% off and win Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! #ClashOn https://t.co/Q6m4lBujkp

Clash of Clans' most recent troop challenge requires players to use the Giants in multiplayer battles to receive exclusive rewards. They must complete it by February 3 or they will be unable to earn the prize. In Clash of Clans, the Titanic Strength challenge is described as follows:

"Flex your might and muscle your way through defenses when you use Giants during this event."

The Giant is one of the most common troops in the game. It is frequently used in farming attacks to collect resources such as dark elixir, gold, and elixir. Players can use these as tank troops with the help of other units such as Pekkas, Wizards, Valkyries, Barbarians, and Archers.

Completing this challenge, like the Sneaky Sneaky and Wizard of Awes variants earlier, requires using the required number of Giants in a multiplayer battle. To do so, players can use attacking techniques such as Gibarch, GoWipe, or Giants with Valkyries and Wizards.

The number of Giants that a gamer must use in multiplayer battles is determined by their Town Hall level. Town Hall 13 players must use a minimum of six Giants in battles. The progress bar increases as they use the six units to win battles, and after 10 victories, they will receive exclusive challenge rewards like magic items.

By selecting the in-game events tab, players can view their progress in the challenge. They can also see how many Giants are required for multiplayer combat at that location. They must complete the challenge before it expires to receive all of the rewards.

Rewards for completing Titanic Strength challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! Witch Slap and Titanic Strength events are live right now! Complete the multiplayer challenge using these troops and you'll win 2x Training Potions, and 2x Power Potions! https://t.co/35kMoua7Wq

To earn experience points and progress in the game, players must complete the Titanic Strength challenge. Magic items are among the additional rewards for completion. Those who successfully do so will receive the following prizes:

Players will earn 400 experience stars after 10 victories in multiplayer games.

They will receive one Research Potion, which can be used immediately to boost laboratory performance for one hour. It increases the speed of the laboratory by 24.

Clash of Clans' Titanic Strength challenge is one of the best ways to earn rewards such as magic items, gold, experience points, and more.

To earn exclusive challenge rewards, players must complete the challenge by February 3 using the minimum number of Giants required. They can check their progress by visiting the challenges page and clicking on the in-game events section.

