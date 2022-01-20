What is the Th10 GoWiPe attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer strategy game, where players use attacking strategies to demolish opponent's bases. Players can either create their own attacking strategies or use one that has already been created by experienced players, such as all Hogs, GoWiBo, and so on.

GoWipe, which is a very powerful attacking strategy for TH 10 and 11, is one such well-known attack strategy in Clash of Clans. Players can alter the army's composition based on the opponent's base while keeping the basic troops the same.

Using a GoWipe attack strategy in Clash of Clans

The PEKKA in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

GoWipe is a very reliable and effective Town Hall 10 3-star strategy for multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. The name of the attacking strategy comes from the 3 primary troops: Pekka, Wizard and Golem. This attacking strategy works best with high-level troops and heroes. If you have high-level TH 10 troops and a desire to reach the top league, then use this aggressive attacking strategy to easily clear opponent bases.

The Army composition of the TH 10 GoWipe attack strategy is as follows:

3 Golems

3 Pekkas

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard and 1 Archer (clan castle)

Adding all these troops, the GoWipe army composition costs around 2850 Dark Elixir and 125000 Elixir for TH 10.

Execution of GoWipe strategy

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! Crush your enemies with GoWiPe! Train Golems, Wizards and P.E.K.K.A at 50% off, and win gems when you complete the multiplayer challenges! https://t.co/zYuFjhAKQj

1. Deploy all 3 Golems to distract troops, and after that, deploy Pekkas and Wall Breakers to create a funnel for your Wizards.

2. Deploy Wizards and Rage spells to boost the army, taking down the opponent's clan castle troops. Use other spells like freeze spells and poison spells according to the requirements.

3. Create a space for your heroes, allowing them to directly attack the Town Hall, and use the jump spell to get them into buildings, rather than having them focus on walls.

4. Players should change the army composition and attack strategy according to the base, like using hogs and giants to bring clan castle troops to one corner of the base, if possible or necessary.

5. Defensive clan castle troops should be dealt with by deploying freeze and poison spells, allowing your troops to clear the clan castle without taking too much damage or losing too much time.

GoWipe is one of the most effective and popular attacking strategies; players should practice it regularly to get the best results in multiplayer battles and clan wars.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider