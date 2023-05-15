Top 3 ways to use the new Builder Hall 10 in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans has received one of the most awaited updates with many fresh additions. The update features a brand new Builder Base Hall 10 with fresh content. With the latest Builder Hall, you can unlock many new buildings and explore better attacks and defense tactics. The Builder Hall will take seven days to be upgraded to level 10 and open all new defenses and troops.

The latest Builder Hall 10 will also allow you to upgrade your existing defenses and troops to new levels with better attributes. This article discusses the top three ways you can get the maximum benefit from the new Builder 10 in Clash of Clans.

Three best ways to get the most out of Builder Hall 10 in Clash of Clans

1) New loot system with Builder Hall 10

Builder Hall 10 arrives with a new loot system for an immersive Clash of Clans experience. Now, Builder Base has a two-star system which is Bronze and Silver Stars. Under Bronze Stars, you must defeat opponents in Stage I of a multi-stage attack to receive the loot bonus.

Under Silver Stars, you will receive the loot bonus by attacking in Stage II of a multi-stage attack. However, you are required to get 100% destruction on both stages to get 3 stars and the highest possible loot bonus. You must push to higher leagues to increase the overall loot bonus and upgrade your building and troops more quickly.

2) New Battle Copter

Battle Copter is a new addition to Clash of Clans Builder Hall 10. The copter will get unlocked at Builder Hall 8 and is an Air Hero Machine. You can purchase the Battle Copter for 2,500,000 elixirs from the shop. The chopper doesn't have a timer and will be built instantly with a free builder in the Master Builder Base.

The copter offers outstanding stability to attack strategies. Its slow movement on the battlefield allows it to deal damage to mid and long-range targets. Upon activating its ability, the machine charges toward its target and drops a giant bomb with massive damage.

3) New troop abilities and Reinforcement camps

With the latest update, Builder Hall 10 has also received prominent changes to its troop abilities and new camps. You can use Reinforcement Camps from the Builder Base 2.0 to get an extra hand in the attack. There are two reinforcement camps that you can unlock on Builder Hall 6 and second on Builder Hall 9.

Along with this, various troops have also gained new capabilities, which will be handy in winning more attacks. Many of the abilities will automatically get activated, including Sneaky Archer Cloak ability and Boxer Giant's Power Punch, and Boxer Cloak ability. Builder Hall 10 also features various other one-time capabilities for different troops.

