Clash of Clans Builder Hall 10: Stats, how to use, and more

Clash of Clans players can rejoice as the game's developer, Supercell, has rolled out a new major update. The latest version that went live a few hours ago has introduced a lot of new content and features, including the much-anticipated Builder Hall 10 and Builder Base 2.0, alongside its multiple exclusive features like brand-new defense and troop. At the same time, Supercell has also worked out some layout changes for all BH levels.

For the unversed, BH (Builder Hall) serves the same purpose for Builder Base as Town Hall does for the home village, i.e., being the main building on the map. Thus, the launch of revamped Builder Base version and 10th BH level can allow players to expand and strengthen their current strategies in Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans Builder Hall 10: All about the newly-introduced COC BH level

The Clash of Clans Builder Hall 10 is now the highest BH level in the game after its introduction via Builder Base 2.0 update. The newly-added upgrade for Builder Hall is unlockable for players at BH9.

Upgrade cost, time, and other stats

To upgrade from Builder Hall 9 to 10, players must spend 4.8 million Builder Gold, a million extra than the ninth level. Additionally, Build Hall 10 takes seven days to upgrade, a day more than the penultimate BH level.

Since Builder Hall 10 is the highest level in Clash of Clans, it will allow players to upgrade their defenses to level 10. Here are the other stats of the highest level of Town Hall equivalent for COC's revamped Builder Base:

Storage capacity for Builder Gold: 1.5 million Builder Gold (500K more than BH9)

1.5 million Builder Gold (500K more than BH9) Storage capacity for Builder Elixir: 1.5 million Builder Elixir (500K more than BH9)

1.5 million Builder Elixir (500K more than BH9) Hit Points: 2750 (243 points higher than BH9)

2750 (243 points higher than BH9) Unlocks: One Mine (trap)

One Mine (trap) Unlocks: One X-Bow (new defense)

BH10's introduction has also brought two new features to Clash of Clans - X-Bow (new defense) and Electrofire Wizard (new troop). Let's look at what Supercell has confirmed about both additions in the Builder Base 2.0 update.

New defense - X-Bow

X-Bow is now unlockable at BH10 (Image via Supercell)

As mentioned, the new defense, X-Bow, unlocks when players upgrade to BH10. It is similar to the eponymous single-target turret with a rapid rate of fire that players unlock after upgrading to Town Hall 9. X-Bow has two modes, one allowing players to target ground troops and the other enabling them to aim at those airborne.

As one X-Bow unlocks automatically with BH9 to BH10 upgrade, players will need to spend 4.4 million Builder Gold to build additional defenses. An X-Bow will be built in seven days and has a range of 12 tiles. Furthermore, it doesn't have any specific favorite opponent troop, implying that an X-Bow is free of any priorities during attacks.

New troop - Electrofire Wizard

Electrofire Wizard is the newest Builder Base troop introduced in Clash of Clans with Builder Hall 10. Players can use the new troop passively and actively while alternating between the following ability modes:

Inferno Mode - It allows the troop to shoot a single searing beam that continuously damages opponents. Furthermore, the damage also gradually increases over time.

- It allows the troop to shoot a single searing beam that continuously damages opponents. Furthermore, the damage also gradually increases over time. Electro Mode - Players can switch to this mode to allow the troop to shoot a slow-charging lightning attack. Interestingly, the same lightning attack bounces to multiple targets.

Electrofire Wizard is unlockable after players have upgraded to Clash of Clans Builder Hall 10. He attacks any troop with a single-target shot on the ground and airborne enemies. Players can have only one unit of Electrofire Wizard per camp.

Additionally, Electrofire Wizard at BH10 can be unlocked after upgrading the Builder Barracks to the 12th level.

