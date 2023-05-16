It has been a long time since Clash of Clans has had great updates for the Clashers. Now the wait is finally over, as Supercell has finally rolled out a new update for the fans of the massively multiplayer online real-time strategy (MMORTS) title. The arrival of Builder Hall 10 has made the fans happy. However, there are a lot of things to remember before they enter the universe of Builder base 2.0 updates.

This article brings the best tips to farm Builder Hall 10 properly to get the best out of it. There are a lot of things that Supercell has addressed in this new update, and there's thus a lot to cover. Builder Halls are the Town Halls of the home village in Clash of Clans. Builder Hall 9 players can easily access the new upgrade.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best tips to make the most out of Builder Hall 10 in Clash of Clans

Since Builder Hall 10 is the highest level so far in the Clash of Clans universe, it takes 4.8 million builder gold to upgrade from level 9. You can find out more about the Builder Base 2.0 patch update and Builder Hall 10 here. Follow these tips to build the best Builder Base.

1) Adapt to the new system

The current format of Versus Battle for the Builder Base will be dissolved, and a new system similar to the multiplayer battle will replace it. Fewer troops but stronger ones, like the Electrofire Wizards, have also been introduced in the game.

Therefore, you will need to be more tactical and efficient. The new update has brought a lot of surprises. Thus, you need to adapt the new systems to get the most out of Builder hall 10.

2) Concentrate on the defensive upgrades

Defence is going to be more rewarding. Therefore, once you enter Builder hall 10, you need to properly prioritize the defensive upgrades. You can go for the long-range defenses to start with. The archer towers and multi mortar are great to begin with.

Once you have secured your base from both ground and air attacks, start upgrading the crusher, canons, and more. The overall damage output of these defences upgrades massively in BH10. You should also concentrate on the roaster, firecrackers, hidden Teslas, and other defenses after taking care of the basics. Check out how to use Builder base 10 in Clash of Clans.

3) Strategize your attacks properly with the new troops

You need to strategize your upgrades and should try different attack strategies to get the most out of every attack in Clash of Clans. With the new update, for each Builder Base battle, you will get elixir depending on how well your defence performed, and builder gold depending on your performance in the attacks.

With the introduction of the Electrofire Wizards, you can now bring both heat and thunder to the battlefields. However, it will be of no use without the right strategies. Here is the news about the new Town Hall 15 update in the game.

4) Use the Battle Copter properly

Battle Copter is a new long-range air hero machine with a slow movement speed. This new hero machine with medium HP and DPS can become crucial in your Builder Base attacks in Clash of Clans. This new hero machine will have three different levels of charging options you can activate. The higher the level of charging, the more potent the attacks will be.

You are only allowed to deploy one hero machine per stage. However, you can play the same or replace it with an alternate option as you progress to the second stage. Get used to this new machine, and incorporate it into your army for better results.

5) Upgrade your resource storage

You should also concentrate on upgrading you storage and resources to get the most out of the new Builder Hall 10 in Clash of Clans. Upgrading storage has always been crucial in this MMORTS game.

As you reach Builder hall 10 in the game, each of your Firecrackers upgrades alone will cost you five million Builder gold, and there will be five of them. You can make your own guesses about how much the other upgrades might cost. Thus, you should also upgrade your storage as soon as you reach Builder Hall 10 to get the most out of it.

These are some tips to help guide clashes with the new changes and what you need to do to get the best out of Builder Hall 10 in the new update of Clash of Clans. You can also check the tips to make the most out of Town Hall in Clash of Clans.

