Why Clash of Clans shutting down anytime soon is unlikely

Since the game's launch, Clash of Clans has undoubtedly been the most popular mobile game. However, users were alarmed by a recent tweet from the official Twitter account, which claimed that the game was being shut down.

The information is valid, but the game's shutdown will not be applicable to everyone; instead, gamers who are using the devices indicated in the tweet will no longer be allowed to play.

Is the Clash of Clans shutting down?

The official Twitter account posted that the game will be shut down for phones running older versions of operating systems than iOS 11 and Android 5. The official tweet is given below:

Hey Chief! Just a reminder that after the next update we'll stop supporting devices running on versions lower than iOS 11 + Android 5.0. Also, Facebook Login will expire soon - please connect with your Facebook Friends through Supercell ID!

In the next update, the game will no longer support devices operating on versions lower than iOS 11 and Android 5.0, according to the tweet. Also, in the next update, Facebook Login will expire, allowing players to join the game only using their SuperCell ID to save progress and connect with friends.

A game like Clash of Clans is a graphically intensive game in which players use armies to assault and defend bases and engage in clan wars. Low-end devices cannot support the game adequately when it contains so many features, resulting in poor graphics, frequent lag, and a bad gaming experience.

Hey Chiefs, heads-up! In our next update we will end support for devices running on OS versions lower than iOS 11 and Android 5.0. Please update to iOS 11 / Android 5.0 (or higher) as soon as possible!

As the game expands and becomes much larger, it will occasionally be necessary to remove devices that can no longer manage it. This is a significant indicator for the future. Clash of Clans is taking this step to ensure that the game operates well on mobile devices, with good graphics and no lag.

Why is it unlikely that the game will shut down anytime soon?

If the game is to shut down anytime soon, the first developers will stop releasing further updates or events. In the case of Clash of Clans, an update was recently released, which clearly shows that the developers do not want to shut down the game.

Recent new events like the Tiger Mountain challenge, clan games, and clan war league started further, making it unlikely to shut down.

Finally, the game is only going down for players who have older devices than Android 5 and iOS 11, so if you have one of these devices, upgrade to a newer version or a better phone to keep playing the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

