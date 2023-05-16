How to use the Builder Hall 10 X-Bow in Clash of Clans?

X-Bow is a single-target turret that acts as a defense in Clash of Clans and is unlockable after players upgrade to Town Hall 9. However, with the rollout of the recent Builder Base 2.0 update, players can now deploy the defense in the eponymous COC map. Players can unlock the X-Bow for their Builder Base after upgrading to Builder Hall 10, the latest and highest BH level available in Clash of Clans.
Once players have unlocked access to X-Bow in Clash of Clans with BH10, they will need to build it by spending Builder Gold. Once ready, X-Bow will allow players to use alternate modes to counter ground and air troops.
The new defense is only available at BH10, the highest Builder Hall level. Therefore, players still at BH9 will need to upgrade to BH10 by spending 4.8 million Builder Gold. The upgrade time for Builder Hall 10 is seven days, after which players will get access to the X-Bow.
Now, X-Bow has a build time of seven days and a cost of 4.4 million Builder Gold for level 1. Once built, the level 1 X-Bow will have 1,700 HP and deal 80 damage per second. Currently, players can upgrade X-Bow for five levels.
Here are the stats that the Builder Base X-Bow has (Builder Hall 10) in terms of upgrade time, cost, HP, and damage per second:
HP
- Level 1: 1,700
- Level 2: 1,900
- Level 3: 2,100
- Level 4: 2,350
- Level 5: 2,600
Build/Upgrade time
- Level 1: Seven days
- Level 2: Eight days
- Level 3: 10 days
- Level 4: 11 days
- Level 5: 12 days
Build/Upgrade cost
- Level 1: 4.4 million Builder Gold
- Level 2: 4.8 million Builder Gold
- Level 3: 5.2 million Builder Gold
- Level 4: 5.6 million Builder Gold
- Level 5: Six million Builder Gold
Damage per second
- Level 1: 80
- Level 2: 88
- Level 3: 96
- Level 4: 106
- Level 5: 116
Once players have deployed the X-Bow on their Builder Base layout, they can set it up in two modes: ground and air. A specific mode will target certain troops; i.e., if players use the ground mode for X-Bow (pointing their crossbow towards the ground), they cannot target airborne enemies.
Furthermore, X-Bow in Clash of Clans Builder Base has a range of 12 tiles and will only attack the nearest troop without any preference. However, players can keep switching between the X-Bow's ground and air modes as enemies approach.
For those unaware, the Builder Base 2.0 update is live for Clash of Clans, and players can download it via Google Play or the Apple App Store.