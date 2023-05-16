How to use the Builder Hall 10 X-Bow in Clash of Clans?

X-Bow is a single-target turret that acts as a defense in Clash of Clans and is unlockable after players upgrade to Town Hall 9. However, with the rollout of the recent Builder Base 2.0 update, players can now deploy the defense in the eponymous COC map. Players can unlock the X-Bow for their Builder Base after upgrading to Builder Hall 10, the latest and highest BH level available in Clash of Clans.

Once players have unlocked access to X-Bow in Clash of Clans with BH10, they will need to build it by spending Builder Gold. Once ready, X-Bow will allow players to use alternate modes to counter ground and air troops.

Builder Hall 10 X-Bow: How to unlock and use the newest BH defense in Clash of Clans

X-Bow is the flagship Builder Base defense that Supercell introduced for BH10 via the recent Clash of Clans update (Image via YouTube / Judo Sloth Gaming)

The new defense is only available at BH10, the highest Builder Hall level. Therefore, players still at BH9 will need to upgrade to BH10 by spending 4.8 million Builder Gold. The upgrade time for Builder Hall 10 is seven days, after which players will get access to the X-Bow.

Now, X-Bow has a build time of seven days and a cost of 4.4 million Builder Gold for level 1. Once built, the level 1 X-Bow will have 1,700 HP and deal 80 damage per second. Currently, players can upgrade X-Bow for five levels.

Clash Ninja @ClashDotNinja



The flagship defense for BH10 is the X-Bow. Similar to the Home Village, it has two defense modes, however it can only attack ground OR air targets.



#ClashofClans #ClashOn New Defense - X-BowThe flagship defense for BH10 is the X-Bow. Similar to the Home Village, it has two defense modes, however it can only attack ground OR air targets. New Defense - X-BowThe flagship defense for BH10 is the X-Bow. Similar to the Home Village, it has two defense modes, however it can only attack ground OR air targets.#ClashofClans #ClashOn https://t.co/lJzH9o2vtq

Here are the stats that the Builder Base X-Bow has (Builder Hall 10) in terms of upgrade time, cost, HP, and damage per second:

HP

Level 1: 1,700

1,700 Level 2: 1,900

1,900 Level 3: 2,100

2,100 Level 4: 2,350

2,350 Level 5: 2,600

Build/Upgrade time

Level 1: Seven days

Seven days Level 2: Eight days

Eight days Level 3: 10 days

10 days Level 4: 11 days

11 days Level 5: 12 days

Build/Upgrade cost

Level 1: 4.4 million Builder Gold

4.4 million Builder Gold Level 2: 4.8 million Builder Gold

4.8 million Builder Gold Level 3: 5.2 million Builder Gold

5.2 million Builder Gold Level 4: 5.6 million Builder Gold

5.6 million Builder Gold Level 5: Six million Builder Gold

Damage per second

Level 1: 80

80 Level 2: 88

88 Level 3: 96

96 Level 4: 106

106 Level 5: 116

Once players have deployed the X-Bow on their Builder Base layout, they can set it up in two modes: ground and air. A specific mode will target certain troops; i.e., if players use the ground mode for X-Bow (pointing their crossbow towards the ground), they cannot target airborne enemies.

Furthermore, X-Bow in Clash of Clans Builder Base has a range of 12 tiles and will only attack the nearest troop without any preference. However, players can keep switching between the X-Bow's ground and air modes as enemies approach.

For those unaware, the Builder Base 2.0 update is live for Clash of Clans, and players can download it via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Poll : 0 votes