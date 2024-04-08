Players are recently facing a new issue, i.e., the -1 builder bug in Clash of Clans, where the game is showing -1 builder when they have an active upgrade out by the goblin builder. Players who faced this problem were confused and looking for possible fixes as they feared that they could not upgrade other buildings despite having a builder available at their disposal.

The community did not like the concept of a goblin builder when Supercell introduced it initially. It used to charge a lot of Gems (in-game currency) for an upgrade as well. However, as it proved its worth by helping players upgrade their buildings even when none of their main builders were free, the community started to appreciate it more.

However, as this -1 builder bug in Clash of Clans rose recently, many got confused and were skeptical of using the Goblin Builder for upgrades. Thankfully, a reliable Clash of Clans leaker (@ClashDotNinja) arrived with an explanation for this issue, which reassured the community.

What is the -1 builder bug in Clash of Clans and how to fix it?

A part of the Clash of Clans community recently faced an issue where, when they deployed the Goblin Builder for an upgrade, the builder tab was showing -1/number of builders available.

A reliable leaker (@ClashDotNinja) posted on X on April 8, 2024, explaining the problem. While developer Supercell has yet to officially admit the issue at the time of writing, the leaker account claimed to have confirmed the -1 builder bug in Clash of Clans by using an account that faced the same problem.

The explanation has seemingly reassured the community. As the X post reads:

This (-1 builder bug in Clash of Clans) is just a visual UI issue, when your next upgrade completes, you can still start your next upgrade even when it says 0 builders available. Your upgrade using the Goblin Builder will continue to completion also.

So, even if you are facing the same problem, you can still start another upgrade after completing the ongoing ones even if your game says no builders are available. So, you don't need to panic and can continue with your gameplay.

