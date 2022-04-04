April Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: Rewards and more

Clash of Clans is an online strategy game in which players use Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Super troops, defenses, buildings, pets, and heroes to assault and defend bases. The game's developer, SuperCell, is known for adding new characters, troops, hero skins, and Magic Items regularly.

The Gold Pass is a low-cost monthly special resource service that grants players with limited hero skins, various resources, additional perks, and Magic Items upon completion of some in-game challenges. Clash of Clans has released the April Gold Pass, which contains the all-new Barbarian King skin and other items for players.

April Gold Pass in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

April Gold Pass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Season Challenges are in-game challenges that players must perform to progress and improve their gear. Season Challenges are open to all players with a Town Hall 7 or higher.

They're similar to Clan Games, except that instead of the entire Clan, each individual wins rewards for themselves. Each exercise should be completed on its own.

The in-game description for Season Challenges is as follows:

"Complete individual challenges each season and get tremendously rare rewards!"

Silver and Gold are the two tiers of the Season Challenge. The former is free and open to everyone. However, the Gold tier is a paid version with significantly more awards. Only Gold Pass holders have access to certain rewards, such as Magic Items, Hero Skins, additional resources, and extra storage.

The developers release a new Gold Pass every month, and the April Gold Pass is now live in the game, which contains a brand new limited-edition Shadow King hero skin.

Since Shadow Champion and Shadow Archer Queen were already released in the January and February Gold Passes, players should obtain this hero skin to complete the Shadow Hero Skin set.

April Gold Pass rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans We're afraid he’s just a bit misunderstood... 🥺



Execute as Shadow King in April's Season Challenges! He's not a bad guy, he’s actually really good!We're afraid he’s just a bit misunderstood... 🥺Execute as Shadow King in April's Season Challenges! He's not a bad guy, he’s actually really good! 😇 We're afraid he’s just a bit misunderstood... 🥺Execute as Shadow King in April's Season Challenges! https://t.co/QzOmbP54lK

The Gold Pass is only suitable for this season and cannot be transferred to subsequent seasons. It can be obtained between the start of the Season Challenges and the last day of the season. You will not be able to get a Gold Pass for that season if you have less than 24 hours before it finishes. To get the following rewards, complete this month's Gold Pass challenges:

Gold Pass exclusive Shadow Barbarian hero skin

Additional Elixir, Gold and Dark Elixir season bank storage

Magic Items like Book of Heroes, Book of Spells, Hero Potion, Builder Potion, Ruins of resources, etc.

Perks like training boost, collector boost, builder boost, and more.

Finally, Gold Pass is the best way in Clash of Clans to obtain additional resources, Magic Items, skins, and other valuable benefits. So, obtain the latest Shadow Barbarian skin and other benefits by purchasing the April Gold Pass.

