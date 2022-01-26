What are super troops in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans players have numerous alternatives when it comes to attacking strategies. They can use combinations of troops, spells, heroes, pets, and now, super troops.
Super troops are specially upgraded (for a brief time) versions of normal troops with their own abilities. They are only available after players upgrade their Town Hall to level 11. However, users can ask for super troops in their Clan Castle.
Super Troops in Clash of Clans
Super troops are more potent than their normal counterparts and have special abilities. Gamers can temporarily boost their original troops into Super troops with Dark Elixir once they reach Town Hall 11.
Super troops last for seven days, when they have to be boosted again. They take up more housing space and have higher costs and training time when compared to the normal troops. It is only possible to have two active super troops at once.
There are 14 super troops in Clash of Clans at the moment:
- Super Barbarian
- Super Archer
- Super Giant
- Sneaky Goblin
- Super Wall Breaker
- Rocket Balloon
- Super Wizard
- Super Dragon
- Inferno Dragon
- Super Minion
- Super Valkyrie
- Super Witch
- Ice Hound
- Super Bowler
Super Barbarian
Super Barbarian in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is getting rage that increases his speed and damage for the first eight seconds. It can only be unlocked if players have a barbarian level of a minimum of 8.
Super Archer
Super Archer in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Her special ability is shooting arrows that damage multiple targets in a row. She can only be unlocked if users have an archer level of a minimum of 8.
Super Giant
Super Giant in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is dealing increased damage to walls, and he can only be unlocked if gamers have a giant level of a minimum of 9.
Sneaky Goblin
Sneaky Goblin in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is appearing invisible to all defenses for the first five seconds. He can only be unlocked if players have a goblin level of a minimum of 7.
Super Wall Breaker
Sneaky Wall Breaker in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is carrying a bigger bomb that never fails to go off. He can only be unlocked if users have a wall breaker level of a minimum of 7.
Rocket Balloon
Rocket Balloon in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is increasing its movement speed for the first five seconds. It can only be unlocked if gamers have a balloon level of a minimum of 8.
Super Wizard
Super Wizard in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is his fireball which bounces to hit nearby targets. He can only be unlocked if players have a wizard level of a minimum of 9.
Super Dragon
Super Dragon requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is that it deals continuous splashes to nearby targets. It can only be unlocked if users have a dragon level of a minimum of 7.
Inferno Minion
Inferno Dragon requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is that its attack becomes stronger over time while attacking single targets. It can only be unlocked if gamers have a baby dragon level of a minimum of 6.
Super Minion
Super Minion requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is that its first five attacks are fired from a longer range. It can only be unlocked if players have a minion level of a minimum of 8.
Super Valkyrie
Super Valkyrie requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Her special ability is to drop a rage spell when defeated. It can only be unlocked if users have a valkyrie level of a minimum of 7.
Super Witch
Super Witch requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Her special ability is that she summons a single humongous skeleton. She can only be unlocked if gamers have a witch level of a minimum of 5.
Ice Hound
Ice Hound requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is to freeze its surroundings when it is killed. It can only be unlocked if players have a lava hound level of a minimum of 5.
Super Bowler
Super Bowler requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is carrying boulders that hit a third target and do extra splash damage. It can only be unlocked if users have a bowler level of a minimum of 4.