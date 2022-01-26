What are super troops in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans players have numerous alternatives when it comes to attacking strategies. They can use combinations of troops, spells, heroes, pets, and now, super troops.

Super troops are specially upgraded (for a brief time) versions of normal troops with their own abilities. They are only available after players upgrade their Town Hall to level 11. However, users can ask for super troops in their Clan Castle.

Super Troops in Clash of Clans

Super troops are more potent than their normal counterparts and have special abilities. Gamers can temporarily boost their original troops into Super troops with Dark Elixir once they reach Town Hall 11.

Super troops last for seven days, when they have to be boosted again. They take up more housing space and have higher costs and training time when compared to the normal troops. It is only possible to have two active super troops at once.

There are 14 super troops in Clash of Clans at the moment:

Super Barbarian

Super Archer

Super Giant

Sneaky Goblin

Super Wall Breaker

Rocket Balloon

Super Wizard

Super Dragon

Inferno Dragon

Super Minion

Super Valkyrie

Super Witch

Ice Hound

Super Bowler

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



@ericonehive covers the strengths of the current Super Troop lineup youtu.be/knyMRzTb5Uw What are your Top 3 Super Troops at the moment? 🥇🥈🥉@ericonehive covers the strengths of the current Super Troop lineup What are your Top 3 Super Troops at the moment? 🥇🥈🥉@ericonehive covers the strengths of the current Super Troop lineup 👉 youtu.be/knyMRzTb5Uw https://t.co/DkTYf8eqth

Super Barbarian

Super Barbarian (Image via Supercell)

Super Barbarian in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is getting rage that increases his speed and damage for the first eight seconds. It can only be unlocked if players have a barbarian level of a minimum of 8.

Super Archer

Super Archer (Image via Supercell)

Super Archer in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Her special ability is shooting arrows that damage multiple targets in a row. She can only be unlocked if users have an archer level of a minimum of 8.

Super Giant

Super Giant (Image via Supercell)

Super Giant in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is dealing increased damage to walls, and he can only be unlocked if gamers have a giant level of a minimum of 9.

Sneaky Goblin

Sneaky Goblin (Image via Supercell)

Sneaky Goblin in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is appearing invisible to all defenses for the first five seconds. He can only be unlocked if players have a goblin level of a minimum of 7.

Super Wall Breaker

Super Wall Breaker (Image via Supercell)

Sneaky Wall Breaker in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is carrying a bigger bomb that never fails to go off. He can only be unlocked if users have a wall breaker level of a minimum of 7.

Rocket Balloon

Rocket Balloon (Image via Supercell)

Rocket Balloon in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is increasing its movement speed for the first five seconds. It can only be unlocked if gamers have a balloon level of a minimum of 8.

Super Wizard

Super Wizard (Image via Supercell)

Super Wizard in Clash of Clans requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. His special ability is his fireball which bounces to hit nearby targets. He can only be unlocked if players have a wizard level of a minimum of 9.

Super Dragon

Super Dragon (Image via Supercell)

Super Dragon requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is that it deals continuous splashes to nearby targets. It can only be unlocked if users have a dragon level of a minimum of 7.

Inferno Minion

Inferno Dragon (Image via Supercell)

Inferno Dragon requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is that its attack becomes stronger over time while attacking single targets. It can only be unlocked if gamers have a baby dragon level of a minimum of 6.

Super Minion

Super Minion (Image via Supercell)

Super Minion requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is that its first five attacks are fired from a longer range. It can only be unlocked if players have a minion level of a minimum of 8.

Super Valkyrie

Super Valkyrie (Image via Supercell)

Super Valkyrie requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Her special ability is to drop a rage spell when defeated. It can only be unlocked if users have a valkyrie level of a minimum of 7.

Super Witch

Super Witch (Image via Supercell)

Super Witch requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Her special ability is that she summons a single humongous skeleton. She can only be unlocked if gamers have a witch level of a minimum of 5.

Ice Hound

Ice Hound (Image via Supercell)

Ice Hound requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is to freeze its surroundings when it is killed. It can only be unlocked if players have a lava hound level of a minimum of 5.

Super Bowler

Super Bowler (Image via Supercell)

Also Read Article Continues below

Super Bowler requires 25000 Dark Elixir to unlock. Its special ability is carrying boulders that hit a third target and do extra splash damage. It can only be unlocked if users have a bowler level of a minimum of 4.

Edited by Ravi Iyer