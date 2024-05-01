Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event: New temporary troops, equipment, and more

Clash with Haaland in Clash of Clans is Supercell's surprise to the community this football season. Similar to previous special events, it offers fresh content and is expected to drop new Epic Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King as well. Since the event went live on May 1, 2024, the playerbase is excited to experience all the content in it.

While the developer has yet to release all the details of Clash with Haaland, Clash of Clan's official website talks about two new time-limited troops — one of which is available — fresh Hero Equipment, and more.

Clash with Haaland in Clash of Clans: Check out the new time-limited event troops, and spells

Supercell announced two new time-limited troops for the Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans: the Barbarian Kicker and the Giant Thrower. Unlike in previous special events, these units will be available for players on Town Hall 3 and above.

While the Barbarian Kicker arrived in the title on May 1, 2024, and will be available for players throughout May, the Giant Thrower (available for players of Town Hall 6 and above) will not go live until May 7, 2024.

Barbarian Kicker

Barbarian Kicker Stats (Image via X/@ClashDotNinja)

The Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans is a regular Barbarian with more Hitpoints, DPS, and a special ability. This amazing troop uses its ability to take a Free Kick from 11 tiles away from the nearest defense buildings and deals a lot of damage. After using the special ability, this unit will attack the nearest buildings. The Barbarian Kicker will take up 12 housing spaces in your army.

Giant Thrower

While we don't have enough information available about the Giant Thrower, the developers have said that this time-limited troop will arrive for players at Town Hall 6 or above on May 7, 2024. You will be able to unlock this time-limited troop via the free track of the Medal Event: Giant Thrower.

The official post also states that this unit will throw Powerful bouncing footballs toward the closest building before attacking your opponent's nearest defenses.

Yellow Card Spell

The Yellow Card Spell is a new time-limited spell that will arrive alongside the Giant Thrower. It will suspend targeted Heroes and buildings for a limited time. During this time, these units and buildings will not be able to attack or be attacked by your troops.

It is expected that you will also have to unlock this spell from the free track of the Medal Event arriving on May 7, 2024.

New Epic Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

Barbarian King will have new Equipment in the upcoming Clash with Haaland event (Image via Supercell)

Clash with Haaland in Clash of Clans will bring new Epic Hero Equipment for the players. This highly anticipated Epic Hero Equipment of the Barbarian King called the Spiky Ball will be available in the Traders' Shop during the special event. You will be able to purchase this in exchange for a certain number of medals collected from the event track.

The Spiky Ball Epic Hero Equipment of the Barbarian King will allow the Hero to shoot a Spiky Ball at the nearest buildings. The ball will then bounce onto other structures and deal them damage.

