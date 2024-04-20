Clash of Clans community split over recent Barbarian King Equipment leak

A recent post on r/ClashOfClansLeaks has sparked rumors of a new piece of Barbarian King Equipment arriving in Clash of Clans. Redditor @TH4WN3, a reliable leaker and dataminer in the community, shared a video showcasing the rumored addition, Spiky Ball. The possibility of this new Epic Hero Equipment arriving in-game has piqued the community's interest.

While the update is not confirmed yet, the Barbarian King Equipment leak has split the community. While some were jubilant about it, others were not very impressed with it. However, a part of the community was busy anticipating which upcoming event will bring the Equipment in the game. This article talks about the leak and gets the community's opinion about it.

As the video shows, this rumored Epic Barbarian King Equipment will increase the health of the champion by approximately 20%. A redditor (Godly000) was happy about this stat and said that this is exactly what the Barbarian King needs in the game.

Some members are happy about the leaked Equipment (Image via Reddit/r/ClashofClansLeaks)

User @Blizzard-Reddit- appreciated the stat, claiming this is the most balanced update for the Barbarian King.

However, not everyone received it well. User @Secret-Dot-4646 believed the item won't be a permanent inclusion. However, @Jesse_Isai disagreed, claiming that the upgrade costs of this leaked equipment suggest otherwise.

Some users showed concerns about the leaked Equipment (Image via reddit/r/ClashOfClansLeaks)

Another Redditor @Crazy_Quality3710 opined that since it hasn't been officially revealed yet, the upgrade costs could be that of the regular Epic Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans. They claimed someone posted those figures as leaks, wanting to get some Karma.

If the rumored Epic Barbarian King Equipment is real, a question arises: When will it arrive? Epic Hero Equipment usually arrives as part of a new update or event. So if this leak is true, what time-limited event or update will introduce it in the game?

User @Slovenlyelk898 stated that this is probably attached to an upcoming football-related event. According to them, there will be some other temporary additions to the game, like the Yellow Card Spell.

Many feel that the leaked Equipment might arrive with the football-related event (Image via Reddit/r/ClashOfClans)

Multiple users concurred with the above comment, as can be seen in the reply section. Redditor @Dacno said that this rumored new Epic Hero Equipment might arrive in the football-related event where other spells will be temporary additions. However, they urged readers to take this with a grain of salt.

While many in the community loved the concept of the Equipment, some were not too delighted about this rumored addition. Redditor @LegendDwarf opined that this will be the least OP Equipment in the game. Another user @Aryan_Dhiman said that while they appreciate new updates, the game has become a lot more "arcade-y."

many users are unimpressed or even concerned about the affects of this new equipment on their favorite mobile game (Image via Reddit/r/ClashOfClansLeaks)

The leaked video shows that this rumored Epic barbarian King Equipment will be able to attack nine targets simultaneously at Level 27. User @InevitableCrew4703 expressed concerns, stating that if this Epic Equipment is a permanent addition, Clash of Clans will be over for them.

The community was rife with opinions regarding the leaked piece of equipment. Let's discuss a few more details from the leaked video.

Leaked Epic Barbarian King Equipment: Stats, appearance, and more in Clash of Clans

The leaked video shows a Barbarian King approaching the defenses and other buildings, followed by a Spikey Ball that appears and drops on the defenses and buildings. It is shown that the Ball destroys the buildings with a single hit.

Per the video, the Equipment boasts insane stats at Level 27. It shows Projectile Damage to be 3250, DPS Increase to be 222, and Hitpoint increase to be 3290. Coupled with that, it will attack nine targets at once.

Considering these aspects, it will probably be an active ability. If such a piece of equipment gets passive status, it will be hard for any player to defend their base against it.

Clash of Clans April 2024 update

