Clash of Clans Lunar New Year: New troops, Epic Hero Equipment, and more

Clash of Clans Lunar New Year celebratory events are live with plenty of new troops, Epic Hero Equipments, and more. The CoC official page posted a video on February 7, 2024, explaining the latest aspects of the Lunar New Year celebratory event, including but not limited to the Dragon Festival, Dragon Medals, etc.

You can unleash stone-cold destructions upon enemy bases with the latest Epic Hero Equipment of Archer Queen, and use Firecrackers and their rocket launchers to inflict immense splash damage on opposition buildings. Read on to explore everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year event.

New Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update brings Azure Dragon, Firecrackers, and Frozen Arrow

Like every other special time-limited event, the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year also brings some exciting event-exclusive troops. The Azure Dragons and Firecrackers are designed to run riot on enemy bases.

This article talks about all the latest troops and Hero Equipment.

Firecrackers

Firecrackers are the latest event-exclusive troop, that deal in splash damage. This new troop attacks with a rocket launcher to inflict immense damage on the target and its surrounding buildings.

However, since they attack with the rocket launchers, the recoil from the launcher slightly pushes her backward, slowing down her attack speed.

Azure Dragon

Azure Dragon, a new time-limited troop in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update (Image via Supercell)

The most-awaited Dragon troop of recent times is finally arriving in Clash of Clans. The Azure Dragon is the most powerful dragon variant yet in CoC. It has immensely high hitpoints, and targets both the ground and air units. Each of its attacks deals additional damage to the buildings behind the main target.

Check out our article for the rumored stats of these time-limited troops of Clash of Clans Lunar New Year.

Frozen Arrow: The latest Epic Hero Equipment for Archer Queen

Frozen Arrow in the latest Epic Hero Equipment in COC (Image via Supercell)

Frozen Arrow is the latest Epic Hero Equipment arriving in the Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update. The CoC community has only experienced one Epic Hero Equipment previously (i.e., the Goiant Gauntlet for the Barbarian King).

The latest Archer Queen’s Epic Hero Equipment will not only reduce the enemy, but also compromise their defence movement and attack speed, making the queen more effective for Queen Walks and other similar strategies. When combined with her Invisibility Vial, the queen can enter the core base in silence. However, if you combine it with the Giant Arrow Equipment, it may help you slow down a lot of defenses easily.

Note that if you combine the new Epic Hero Equipment with any of the existing equipment, you will be required to leave the other one. Therefore, it is better to rethink your attack strategies with these new Hero Equipment.

How to get these new time-limited troops and Epic Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year Update?

While these new elements are incredibly lucrative, you have to unlock the time-limited troops and buy Epic Hero Equipment from Trader Shop. Here is how you can get your hands on these latest event-exclusive troops and equipment.

When you enter the game after the Dragon Festival goes live, you will see a Dragon Pinata on the upper side of your Home Village. You can attack other villages in Multiplayer Battles to collect Red Envelopes. You can get a certain number of Envelopes for destroying selected buildings in the Enemy Village.

The progression path inside the Dragon Pinata will be similar to that of the Seasonal Pass. Collecting a certain number of Red Envelops will help you get Ores, Boost for your village, and other bonuses like time-limited troops. It will also help you earn Dragon Medals.

Dragon Warden skin for Grand Warden in Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update (Image via Supercell)

Dragon Medals can help you get the Dragon Festival special Grand Warden skin, runes, and other rewards. Most importantly, you can use 3100 Dragon Medals to purchase the Frozen Arrow Hero Equipment from the Trader’s Dragon Festival special shop.

Here is a list of items available in the Traders’ Dragon Festival Tab, and their prices.

Frozen Arrow: 3100 Dragon Medals

3100 Dragon Medals Grand Warden Skin: 4650 Medals

4650 Medals Stary Ores: 320 Dragon Medals

320 Dragon Medals Glowy Ores: 280 Dragon Medals

280 Dragon Medals Starry Ores: 325 Dragon Medals

325 Dragon Medals Special Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update decorations: 1025 Dragon Medals

1025 Dragon Medals Runes: 3100 Dragon Medals

3100 Dragon Medals Magic Items: Ranging from 200 to 310 Dragon Medals

Ranging from 200 to 310 Dragon Medals Magic Books: 1900 Dragon Medals

Since the Frozen Arrow will be available in the latest Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update, rumours about Giant Gauntlet being available in the Regular Traders Shop have been strengthened.

The latest Clash of Clans Lunar New Year update adds plenty of interesting aspects to Supercell’s mobile online strategy title. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related updates and guides.

