Clash of Clans April 2024 update: New pet, upgraded building levels, free Ores, and more

Supercell recently posted its Clash On videos from the official COC X page to confirm the Clash of Clans April 2024 update. Previous leaks in the past few days by reliable content creators of the popular online strategy title have just been confirmed by the official video on April 17, 2024.

The recent official Clash of Clans April 2024 update video confirmed the arrival of new building levels, free Ores, and more. It has also confirmed the introduction of a new pet (Angry Jelly).

This article talks about everything Supercell has confirmed about the upcoming update to Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans April 2024 update arrives soon

Per the official video on the official Clash of Clans X page, the maintenance for the Clash of Clans April 2024 update will begin on April 17, 2024. Therefore, while the video does not specify a particular date, the upcoming update may arrive on April 17, 2024.

Here are all the interesting updates Supercell has discussed in the official video.

Clash of Clans April update brings new pet

New pet is coming in Clash of Clans this April

While plenty of exciting changes are arriving in the update, fans are most excited about the Angry Jelly pet debuting in the Clash of Clans April 2024 update. The new pet cannot be targeted by defenses and will not trigger traps until the Hero is alive. However, it will keep dealing damage to enemy buildings and act like a normal troop once the hero is dead.

You can farm Ores for free

This update is bringing a new ways for you to farm Ores, which will be added to Star Bonus rewards. So, each time you gain Star Bonus by gathering five stars from multiple Multiplayer Battles, you will also get free Ores as rewards among other resources.

Upgrading Hero Equipments are expected to become easier than ever. However, at one part of the official video (timestamp 2:09 on the Clash On video), the developer team member mentions that Hero Equipement levels will also be considered along with Town Hall levels during matchmaking. So, things are expected stay in balance even after the addition of Ores to the Star Bonus rewards.

New levels added to buildings, defenses, and more

Supercell is also adding new levels to buildings (Builder's Hut, Pet Hoouse, Clan Castle), defenses (Eagle Artillery and Monolith), and troops (Yeti, Ice Golem, and Electro Titan). You can find more details about these changes from our previous COC April 2024 update sneak peek article.

Other

Finally, the video also talks about some amazing Clan tagging feature, QoL changes, Bug fixes, and more. While the developer asks you to wait until the patch goes live or follow your favorite creators for these details in the video, check our Clash of Clans April 2024 update sneak peek article for more details.

