Clash of Clans to add Ores to Star Bonus Multipliers

Supercell has confirmed that Clashers are going to get more Ores for free, with Clash of Clans adding Ores to the Star Bonus Multipliers in the upcoming update. While the sneak peeks of the April 2024 update are yet to arrive, the title's official X page announced the good news on April 13, 2024. This will make it easier for players to collect Ores in COC for free.

This article examines the official video announcement of Clash of Clans adding Ores to the Star Bonus Multiplier.

Clash of Clans adds Ores to Star Bonus Multipliers

COC recently posted a video on its official X page confirming the addition of Ores to Star Bonus Multipliers. The promotional video depicts someone entering the "Game Files" folder of Clash of Clans, opening the Star Bonus file, and then changing "Enabled Star Bonus Multipliers Ores" from No to Yes.

Ores are a crucial asset that help you upgrade Hero Equipment. Following the update, Clashers will be able to get more Ores for free as Star Bonus Multipliers from Town Hall upgrades and other events will also include them as rewards.

What are some other ways to get Ores in COC?

Here are some ways to get Ores in COC (Image via Supercell)

Here is a brief description of the different methods you can use to get Ores in Clash of Clans:

You can get Ores by completing the Star Bonus, for which you have to gather five stars in Multiplayer Battles depending on your current league and tier.

You can get Ores in Clash of Clans from Clan War Attacks. In this case, the number of Ores you will get varies greatly depending on the level of Town Hall you are attacking and the results of the attack.

You can also get Ores in COC from the Trader's Shop. The Rocket Balloon Spotlight event has brought plenty of Ores to the Trader's Shop that you can buy using the Super Medals you get as rewards from the event.

Lastly, you can also buy Ores from the Trader Shop using real money.

Feel free to check out our article on how to get Ores in COC as well for more relevant information.

