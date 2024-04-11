How to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans for free

Clashers are making every effort to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans, as it can help them complete the ongoing Super Troop Medal event, as announced in the COC April 2024 roadmap. Completing the Rocket Balloon Spotlight event will bring a lot of rewards, like Ores that can help you complete your crucial hero equipment upgrades.

Like other popular events, this one also follows the seasonal progression path. You must get Ice Cubes in COC to unlock different rewards. This article will talk about a lesser-known way to get these Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans for free.

Here's how you can get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans for free

Expand Tweet

The Rocket Balloon Spotlight event arrived in the game on April 11, 2024, and will continue until April 21, 2024. Like other popular Spotlight events, Supercell has given content creators plenty of Ice Cubes and Super Medals for giveaways.

One popular COC creator called Judo Sloth Gaming (X/@JudoSloth) provided a link to the community on the first day of the spotlight event. Here is how you can get these Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans for free:

Step 1: Launch X and arrive at the official account of the creator.

Launch X and arrive at the official account of the creator. Step 2: Click on the link mentioned in the post and it will automatically launch the game on your device.

Click on the link mentioned in the post and it will automatically launch the game on your device. Step 3: Click "Claim" once the "Claim Reward" message arrives.

Additionally, you will also get 150 Super Medals along with the 150 Ice Cubes from this link. Continue attacking enemy bases for more amazing rewards.

Why do you need Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans?

The new event's progression path [Image shows a fraction of the actual path]. (Image via Supercell)

Ice Cubes are currently the most crucial asset for any Clasher since they can help them complete the spotlight events for amazing rewards. This latest COC event has brought over 200 Glowy Ores, and 2000+ Shiny Ores which can push your Hero Equipment levels significantly.

There are plenty of Super Medals as well that you can get from this event's rewards. These Medals help in buying some amazing items from the Traders Shop. Thus, try to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans as soon as possible for some quality rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans-related guides

Queen Charge in COC Explained || Beginners Mistakes you should avoid in COC