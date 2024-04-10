Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event: Schedule, mechanics, and more

Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight is an upcoming event centered around the Super Troop. It is part of the Clash of Clans April 2024 roadmap and offers Ice Cubes, Super Medals, and several ores as rewards. Unlike the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event, it does not feature any new Hero Equipment, allowing F2P (free-to-play) to bridge the gap with premium players by maxing out their existing equipment.

This article further elaborates on all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event, including the scheduled date, mechanics, and much more.

Scheduled date of Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event

Super Ice Bath (Image via Supercell // Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

The Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event will begin on April 11 and will run till April 21, offering 11 days of action-packed gameplay and rewards.

Additionally, the Trader's shop for this event will be accessible until April 22, which means that players will get an extra day to exchange their Super Medals for various in-game items.

Event mechanics

Welcome message (Image via Supercell // Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

To participate in the Rocket Balloon event, you'll need to collect Ice Cubes daily from the Super Ice Bath and through multiplayer raids. These Ice Cubes are used to progress in the event tracker and unlock various rewards, including the Super Medals.

Unlike previous events, the Rocket Balloon Spotlight event operates independently from your Laboratory level and is instead tied to your Town Hall level. This means that players as low as Town Hall 8 can harness the power of the Rocket Balloon during this event.

If you're below Town Hall 11, you won't see the Super Troop Sauna where the Super Troops are usually prepared. Instead, the Rocket Balloon will automatically be added to your army list once claimed.

Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight event progression and rewards

Clash of Clans Rocket Balloon Spotlight Event Tracker (Image via Supercell // Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Claiming your initial 100 Ice Cubes will give you enough points to unlock the Rocket Balloon. As you progress through multiplayer battles and earn stars, you'll accumulate more Ice Cubes.

You can amass all 10,000 Ice Cubes in less than 15 attacks, allowing you to snag all the items for free during this event, including a 30% training boost, 3800 Super Medals, and a unique decoration.

For those seeking extra rewards, purchasing the Event Pass offers additional perks, including 800 extra Ice Cubes and 5,000 Super Troop Medals.

Recommendations

Army selection (Image via Supercell // Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

When it comes to army compositions, the Rocket Balloon can be a game-changer. The Clash of Clans April 2024 balance changes have improved the damage potential of this Super Troop, making it a formidable force against air defenses and Archer Towers.

Using the Rocket Balloons in existing strategies during these raids in this event grants 50% more Ice Cubes.

Trader shop offers and tips

Trader's shop (Image via Supercell // Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

The Trader shop offers exclusive rewards in exchange for Super Medals. From glowy ore to shiny decorations, there's something for everyone. For those eyeing upgrades, prioritizing the Ores offers can be beneficial, especially if you've purchased the Event Pass.

