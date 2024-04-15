Clash of Clans April 2024 update leaks: New building levels, troop levels, and more

Clash of Clans April 2024 update leaks have taken the community by storm. While Supercell is only posting the major changes like a new COC pet called Angry Jelly, the reliable creators of the community are sharing all the minute details in the meantime. As of now, the leaks tell us about the new building levels and other changes arriving in the April 2024 update.

So far, the first Clash of Clans April 2024 update sneak peek has informed us about the new defensive layout for Builder Base, other bug fixes, and more. This article will talk in detail about all the new leaks of troops, buildings, and more.

Clash of Clans April 2024 update leaks suggest new levels for plenty of buildings, troops, and more

Expand Tweet

While the first Clash of Clans update sneak peek included plenty of changes like tagging players in clan chats, Quality of Life Improvements, Bug Fixes, and more, the leaks of the second sneak peek talk about the new troop and building levels for a big part of it.

Here is everything we know from the leaked second sneak peek of the Clash of Clans April 2024 update.

New upgrade levels for buildings

Builder's Hut got a new level among other buildings. (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is bringing new upgrade levels for plenty of buildings in the upcoming Clash of Clans April 2024 update. Below are all the details about it:

Builder's Hut: Builder's Hut is now upgradable to level six. The Hitpoint of the building will increase by 100 points while the Damage Per Second will increase by 15 points, and the Repair Per Second stat will increase by five points.

Builder's Hut is now upgradable to level six. The Hitpoint of the building will increase by 100 points while the Damage Per Second will increase by 15 points, and the Repair Per Second stat will increase by five points. Clan Castle: The Clan Castle will also be upgradable to level 12 following the Clash of Clans April 2024 update. While this will not increase the housing space for troop donation, it will now allow two Siege machine slots.

The Clan Castle will also be upgradable to level 12 following the Clash of Clans April 2024 update. While this will not increase the housing space for troop donation, it will now allow two Siege machine slots. Pet House: Since a new pet called Angry Jelly will drop in COC after this update, a new level for the Pet House building was evident. Pet House now will be upgradable to level 10.

New upgrade level for defenses

Eagle Artillery got a new level in this update. (Image via Supercell)

Plenty of Defensive Buildings also gets new building levels in the upcoming COC April 2024 update.

Eagle Artillery: You will need a lot of gold (22,000,000 to be precise) to upgrade Eagle Artillery to level seven. The new Hitpoint of the building after the upgrade will reach 6200 while Damage Per Hit will reach 525, and Shockwave Damage will reach 50 points.

You will need a lot of gold (22,000,000 to be precise) to upgrade Eagle Artillery to level seven. The new Hitpoint of the building after the upgrade will reach 6200 while Damage Per Hit will reach 525, and Shockwave Damage will reach 50 points. Monolith: Monolith will now be upgradable to level three. After the upgrade, Monolith's Hitpoint will reach 5353 levels while Base Damage Per Second will reach 193 and Extra Damage percentage will reach 13.

Monolith will now be upgradable to level three. After the upgrade, Monolith's Hitpoint will reach 5353 levels while Base Damage Per Second will reach 193 and Extra Damage percentage will reach 13. Walls: Walls are now upgradable to level 17.

New upgrade levels for troops

Flame Finger gets a new level in Clash of Clans April 2024 update. (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is also enhancing the troops' performance so that breaking enemy defenses does not become a nightmare for players.

Yeti: Yeti troop is now upgradable to level six. The troop's Hitpoints will increase by 200 points after this upgrade while Damage Per Second increase by 20 Points and the Number of Yetimites spawned will increase by one.

Yeti troop is now upgradable to level six. The troop's Hitpoints will increase by 200 points after this upgrade while Damage Per Second increase by 20 Points and the Number of Yetimites spawned will increase by one. Ice Golem: The Ice Golems are also getting a new level and will now be upgradable to level eight. Their Hitpoints will increase by 300 points while damage Per Second will increase by four and the duration of freeze after destruction will increase by 0.5 points.

The Ice Golems are also getting a new level and will now be upgradable to level eight. Their Hitpoints will increase by 300 points while damage Per Second will increase by four and the duration of freeze after destruction will increase by 0.5 points. Electro Titan: Electro Titans are now upgradable to level four. their Hitpoints will increase by 200 points, Damage Per Second will increase by 20 points, and Aura Damage Per Second will increase by 12 points.

Electro Titans are now upgradable to level four. their Hitpoints will increase by 200 points, Damage Per Second will increase by 20 points, and Aura Damage Per Second will increase by 12 points. Flame Finger: The Flame Fingers are now upgradable to level five with Hitpoints increased by 200 points, Damage Per Second increased by 16 points, Max Damage Per Second increased by 10 points and Lifetime increased by 5.88 seconds.

The second sneak peek of Clash of Clans April 2024 update is mostly based on the posts made by reliable community content creators. So, it is advised to take the information with a grain of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related updates:

Best Ways to get Ice Cubes for Rocket Ballon event || April 2024 roadmap in COC || Queen Charge explained for beginners || Top beginners mistakes to avoid in COC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback