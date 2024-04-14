Clash of Clans Angry Jelly pet: Everything you need to know

The Clash of Clans Angry Jelly pet will be introduced as the tenth pet in the game. Inspired by the marine jellyfish, this pet possesses pink skin and several tentacles. For a limited duration determined by the level of upgrade, these tentacles allow the pet to attach itself to the accompanying Hero. Moreover, this pet's face will have transparent skin, revealing its skull and dark pink eyes.

This article delves into the details regarding the upcoming Clash of Clans Angry Jelly pet, including its abilities and several related strategies.

Acquisition and upgrades of Clash of Clans Angry Jelly pet

Pet house (Image via Supercell)

To obtain the Angry Jelly pet, players must upgrade their pet house to the upcoming new level 10. This upgrade demands 21,500,000 Elixirs and 16 days of dedicated development time.

Once unlocked, players can begin upgrading the Angry Jelly from level 1 to its maximum level 10. These upgrades are available at Town Hall 16.

Clash of Clans Angry Jelly stats and mechanics

Brainwash ability (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming || Supercell)

As the Angry Jelly undergoes upgrades, its hit points and damage per second increase. However, what makes this pet stand out is its ability duration. Starting at 25 seconds at level one, the ability duration extends to 35 seconds at level 10. Called Brainwash, this ability alters the hero's targeting to focus on defenses for the specified duration upon deployment.

Mechanically, the Angry Jelly attaches itself to the hero upon deployment, initiating an ability timer. During this time, both the hero and the Angry Jelly target defenses exclusively, providing a strategic advantage. Once the timer expires, the Angry Jelly detaches itself, resuming attacks on non-defensive structures.

Notably, the Angry Jelly will retaliate against defending heroes or clan castle troops if the assigned hero comes under fire in Clash of Clans.

Strategies for deployment

Angry Jelly upgrade (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming || Supercell)

Deploying the Angry Jelly strategically can enhance attack effectiveness significantly. For Archer Queen-centric strategies like Queen Chargers, the Angry Jelly offers defense-targeting assistance, albeit with some caution due to potential pathing issues. Similarly, pairing the Angry Jelly with the Warden during Warden walks can ensure focused attacks on defenses, reducing the risk of time fails.

However, it is the Barbarian King who emerges as a prime candidate for the Angry Jelly deployment, particularly in the Hero Dive strategies. With the Clash of Clans Angry Jelly's assistance, the Barbarian King swiftly eliminates defenses, paving the way for successful raids. This combination proves especially potent in scenarios where the town hall is exposed but guarded by surrounding structures.

Check out more articles related to Clash of Clans:

How to get free Clash of Clans rewards from the Supercell store? New bonus track, challenges event, and more explained || Clash of Clans reportedly introducing clan tagging and a war sign-up sheet || Clash of Clans April 2024 balance changes