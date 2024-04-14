Clash of Clans reportedly introducing clan tagging and a war sign-up sheet

Clash of Clans developer has been quite busy with their recent updates, introducing several features in short intervals. Continuing their progress, they are now reportedly introducing two new features in the game that will change the dynamic of clan mates.

This article highlights all the details regarding these upcoming Clash of Clans changes.

Clan tagging feature in Clash of Clans

According to Judo Sloth Gaming, a renowned YouTuber, the forthcoming Clash of Clans update will introduce a new feature through which players can tag other members of their clan in the clan chat. There will be three distinct tags: '@Clan' to notify everyone in the clan, '@Leaders' to alert clan leaders and co-leaders, and '@[Player Name]' for direct communication with specific members.

Clan signup changes

Full scale war (Image via Supercell)

After the installation of the upcoming update, clan leaders and co-leaders will have the ability to check the online status of their clan mates before initiating the Clan War sign-ups within the clan chat interface, conveniently located next to the "Start war" button on the war map.

This streamlined approach ensures clarity and efficiency by limiting sign-up items to one at a time, minimizing confusion among clan members.

It's worth noting that these sign-ups are exclusive to regular Clan Wars, excluding Clan War Leagues and friendly wars. Every clan member now has the autonomy to opt in or out of the next war, aligning their participation with their availability and strategic preferences.

Furthermore, sign-up messages can be pinned within the chat interface, ensuring visibility and accessibility until the commencement of the next war.

Clan Castle upgrade

New upgrade level for Clan Castle (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

A notable structural enhancement unveiled in this update is the upgrade to Clan Castles. While troop capacity remains at 50, the focus shifts to bolstering hit points and introducing an additional Siege Machine slot. This addition paves the way for more strategic flexibility in attacks, as players can now request up to two Siege Machines to augment their assaults.

Moreover, clan perks receive a significant buff at level nine, allowing players to request up to 50 troops, three spells, and two Siege Machines. This improvement simplifies troop requests and ensures that individual players can contribute more substantially to clan efforts.

Quality-of-life improvement

Barbarian Puppet (Image via Supercell)

Several quality-of-life improvements will be applied to the game in the upcoming update. The Star Bonus multipliers will be applied to Ore rewards, providing additional incentives for participation in events and Town Hall upgrades.

Adjustments to the Grand Warden's behavior will be made which will likely prohibit them from following the Headhunters, while the Barbarian Puppet Hero Equipment will display vital information like the rage duration and damage increase about spawned Barbarians.

Additionally, a second progress bar in the Laboratory for the Goblin Researcher will be introduced which will simplify the upgrade tracking, offering players greater efficiency in research management.

