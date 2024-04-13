Clash of Clans April 2024 update leaks: Improved Clan War rewards, Haste nerf, and more

Popular content creators have started releasing the first sneak peek of Clash of Clans April 2024 update. Reliable creators in the community, like YouTube/Judo Sloth Gaming and X/@ClashDotNinja's recent posts and videos, talk in detail about the exciting changes that will supposedly arrive in the upcoming April update in COC.

Clash of Clans usually receives three to four updates every year. Thus, the official news of COC adding Ores to Star Bonus Multipliers has the community on their toes in anticipation of a new Clash of Clans April 2024 update.

Since Supercell typically announces the update and Sneak Peeks soon after the aforementioned content creators leak the details, it is expected that the next update will arrive by April 18, 2024.

This article talks about everything we know from leaks about the Clash of Clans April 2024 update.

Clash of Clans April 2024 update leaks suggests new Clan Castle level, spell nerfs, and more

The first sneak peek, according to the Clash of Clans April 2024 update leaks, suggests plenty of exciting changes to your favorite online strategy title.

Tagging players in clan chats

Tagging Players is a new feature (Image via X/@ClashDotNinja)

Supercell is slowly making the clan exciting with the upcoming updates. Per the leaks, the new update will allow players to tag a particular player in the clan chats.

However, after joining a clan, you will have to wait at least 30 minutes before you can mention someone in the chats. You will also be able to turn off notifications in the Notification Settings.

New level for Clan Castle and perks

New Siege Machine Donation update added (Image via X/@ClashDotNinja)

There is a new level for the Clan Castle following the upcoming Clash of Clans April 2024 update. Clan Castles will now be upgradeable to level 12. While you will still receive a donation of troops worth 50 Housing Space, you can now get two Siege Machines from the donations.

However, do note that this update does not mean you can drop two Siege Machines in your attacks.

However, you can ask for two Siege Machines of the same or a different type, and in attacks, both machines will be available even if they are of the same type as per leaks.

Defensive Layout for the Builder Base

Per the recent leaks, players will now be able to use separate defensive layouts for the Builder Base. You would be able to prevent people from copying your layouts as well. However, do note that this defensive layout must contain all the buildings in your Builder Base.

Clan Games

The leak suggests that the Clan Games will also undergo some changes after the Clash of Clans April 2024 update.

Leaks suggest that the selection weight of certain Builder Base tasks are being reduced when randomizing tasks, which increases the likelihood of showing more Home Village tasks. It also states that there will be a new task type for winning battles using selected Hero Equipment.

Quality of Life Improvements

The suggested Quality of Life Improvements in the upcoming Clash of Clans April 2024 update as per the leaks are as follows:

Applied Star Bonus multipliers from events and Town Hall upgrades to Ore as well.

Grand Warden is less likely to follow Headhunters now

The Barbarian Puppet Hero Equipment now displays the Rage duration and damage increase gained by Barbarians spawned

The Laboratory shows a second progress bar for the Goblin Researcher

Clan Perks

The donation limits based on your Clan's level have been increased considerably.

Clan Level Troop Donation Limit Spell Donation Limit Siege Machine Donation Limit 1-2 6 1 1 3 8 1 1 4-5 10 2 1 6-7 20 2 2 8 30 3 2 9+ 50 3 2

Bug Fixes

Per leaks, Supercell is also bringing plenty of Bug Fixes including:

Fix bug which caused spawning of obstacles with smaller gem amounts than normal

Fireball should now damage both ground and air, whatever it is aiming at. It was previously only damaging ground buildings and troops if it targeted anything on the ground, and if it targeted an air troop, it would only damage air

Fix for a visual bug when Overgrowth and Invisibility spells are applied at the same time

Fix for traps remaining invisible when Freeze or Overgrowth spells are applied in the area

Fix building base to match scenery in Builder Base after canceling layout editing

Flying 3D characters' health bar is slightly higher

Flying Warden does not jump over walls anymore

Fix villager shadow being on top of buildings

Royal Champion’s attacks doing less damage when the Haste Vial ability is active

