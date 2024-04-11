Best ways to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans

Since the beginning of the Rocket Balloon Spotlight event, Clashers have been trying to devise different ways to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans. Since the spotlight event follows the same progression path as monthly roadmaps, you can unlock plenty of amazing rewards by gathering Ice Cubes. Since these rewards include extra resources, and most importantly, free Ores, players are trying to complete the event as soon as possible.

There is only one way to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans for free. We will talk about that in detail and discuss a secret way many in the community are unaware of.

How to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans for free?

Here is a partial snap of the progression path of the Rocket Balloon Spotlight event (Image via Supercell)

The best way to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans is by attacking enemy bases in Multiplayer battles. However, since the Rocket Balloon Spotlight event will only last until April 24, 2024, the Ice Cubes you get from enemy bases might not be enough. Read on to explore different ways to grab these event-exclusive tokens for lucrative rewards.

Attacking in Multiplayer Battles

Normal Attacks give you 450 Ice Cubes (Image via Supercell)

You can get plenty of Ice Cubes by attacking enemy bases in Multiplayer Battles. Each three-star attack on an enemy base will give you 450 Ice Cubes for free (150 for each star). However, if you use Rocket Balloons, you can get 225 extra Ice Cubes for every attack.

Use Rocket Balloons in your attack for extra Ice Cubes (Image via Supercell)

Rocket Balloons are the first reward in the progression path for this event. So even if you belong to a lower Town Hall and have yet to gain access to Rocket Balloons, don't worry. You can unlock them during this event with the first normal one-star attack on an enemy base.

Get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans from content creators

This is a hidden way to get Ice Cubes in Clash of Clans that many in the community do not know about. Supercell is allowing the COC Content Creators to conduct free giveaways for Ice Cubes. These creators are posting links on their social media platforms. You can click on these links to get 150 Ice Cubes and 150 Super Medals for free during this event.

Check out our article for a step-by-step guide to get these Ice Cubes and Super Medals in Clash of Clans.

