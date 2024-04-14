How to get free Clash of Clans rewards from the Supercell store? New bonus track, challenges event, and more explained

After the recent revamp, Clash of Clans players can access free rewards from the Supercell store through login and participation in regular challenges. These are specially designed to promote their online store platform and offer incredible rewards for both free-to-play (F2P) and premium players.

To give a clearer picture, this article explains a method for players to get free rewards from the Supercell store.

Process to get free rewards from the Supercell Store

Bonus rewards (Image via Supercell)

Supercell Store is providing rewards in the bonus tracker system. This system is based on points acquired through purchase or completion of challenges. It's important to note that premium players need to purchase in-game items from the official Supercell store instead of in-game shop to get these points.

This bonus tracker will work after you log in to the store with your Clash of Clans ID.

Bonus track, weekly challenges, and bonuses

Weekly challenges (Image via Supercell)

The bonus track showcases the weekly challenges and bonuses that are up for grabs through point accumulation. The weekly challenges range from daily login to destroying Town Halls, and Home Village Star Bonus 2x and yield fewer points compared to various purchases. Thus, F2P players need to be more consistent in comparison to premium players to get free rewards.

In contrast, the bonuses are the free rewards included in the Bonus Track. The list of free rewards from the Supercell store looks like the following:

0 points - 1 Training Potion

- 1 Training Potion 100 points - 100 Gems

- 100 Gems 200 points - 1 Resource Potion

- 1 Resource Potion 300 points - 25 Gems

- 25 Gems 500 points - 1 Builder Potion

- 1 Builder Potion 750 points - 25 Gems

- 25 Gems 1,000 points - 1 Book of Heroes

and so on.

Clash of Clans Gold Pass stamps

Gold Pass offer and stamps (Image via Supercell)

A standout feature of the revamped Supercell Store is the introduction of Gold Pass stamps, which offer players a unique opportunity to unlock exclusive rewards. When players make purchases within the Supercell Store, they earn Gold Pass stamps, gradually filling up the stamp meter which is made of eight stamps.

Once the stamp meter is complete, players are rewarded with a free Book of Everything, a valuable in-game item. In the beginning, Supercell provides one Gold Pass stamp for free. This means that players need to purchase the Gold Pass seven times from the Supercell Store to get a free Book of Everything.

In conclusion, the above-mentioned innovative addition incentivizes players to engage with the official platform to get free rewards from the Supercell store.

