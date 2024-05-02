What is Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event?

The Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans appeared this football season when Supercell decided to collaborate with Erling Haaland for the special Clash with Haaland event. Unlike previous special events that typically arrive with a Medal event, Clash with Haaland has brought two different events, i.e., the Challenge Levels and the Medal event.

The Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans appeared on May 1, 2024, and will be live in the game until May 31, 2024. This article talks about everything we know about the new Challenge Campaign in COC.

Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans are offering 50,000 Gems

Supercell has announced the launch of a new time-limited troop called the Barbarian Kicker for all the Town Hall 3 and above players. Take these new time-limited troops to war and complete challenges for amazing rewards.

The developer confirmed the launch of Challange Levels in Clash of Clans with an X post on May 1, 2024. There are 12 challenges for you to complete, and each one will be unlocked every two days. These amazing football-themed events can help you earn various rewards (special decors, and Glowy Ores, as shown in the official X post).

Challenges and rewards of Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

You will get the rewards based on the number of stars you have collected. You can collect a maximum of 36 stars from the Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans. The rewards for collecting different numbers of stars are:

Two Stars: One Training Potion

One Training Potion Five Stars: 50 Glowy Ores

50 Glowy Ores Eight Stars: One Research Potion

One Research Potion 11 Stars: 50 Glowy Ores

50 Glowy Ores 14 Stars: One Shovel of Obstacles

One Shovel of Obstacles 18 Stars: 100 Glowy Ores

100 Glowy Ores 23 Stars: One Celebration Cup (event-exclusive decoration)

One Celebration Cup (event-exclusive decoration) 28 Stars: 100 Glowy Ores

100 Glowy Ores 35 Stars: One Haaland Statue (event-exclusive decoration)

However, do note that while each of these Challenge Levels in Clash of Clans will be unlocked every two days, you must complete the previous challenge to try the next one.

Certain challenges will have a leaderboard, and you can earn 50,000 Gems for free for climbing to the top of that leaderboard. The leaderboards are on:

Payback Time (First Challenge)

Ball Buster (Fourth Challenge)

Card-Happy (Sixth Challenge)

Quick Qualifier (Eighth Challenge)

Trophy Match (10th Challenge)

The Impossible Final (Final Challenge)

While the player in the top spot on each of these leaderboards will earn 50,000 Gems for free, the second-place holder will get 30,000 Gems, and the third-place holder can get 15,000 Gems in COC for free.

