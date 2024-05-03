How to three star Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge

Getting three stars in the Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge is the whole community's main goal right now. Since Supercell announced the Haaland Challenge Campaign in the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap, players have been trying to get three stars from the first challenge in the fastest time possible to top the leaderboard and grab 50,000 Gems as a reward.

Clashers need to attack three-star footballer Erling Haaland's own COC base in the least time possible to climb to the top of the leaderboard. However, since the footballer is an avid Clasher himself, and is the Chief of a Town Hall 12 village, it will not be easy.

Here is a simple guide to help you with the three-star Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge. However, do note that once you master the army composition and the trick, you can try different combinations to complete the challenge faster and climb up to the top of the leaderboard.

Follow this trick to grab three stars in Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge

There are 12 challenges in Clash of Clans' new Haaland Challenge event. Challenges will arrive every two days, and you must complete each one to unlock the next. You can gather lucrative rewards like Ores, free Gems, and more from this event.

Plenty of rewards await you in the Haaland Challenge Campaign (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge invites players to attack Erling Haaland's own COC base, and depending on how fast you can complete the challenge, you can reach the top of the leaderboard for free Gems.

Follow this guide below to easily three-star the Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge.

Step 1: Place two Balloons over the Cannon below the Town Hall at the right side of the base

Place two Balloons over the Cannon below the Town Hall at the right side of the base Step 2: Place your Archer Queen to handle the Cannon on the right side of the Town Hall.

Place your Archer Queen to handle the Cannon on the right side of the Town Hall. Step 3: Place the Barbarian King near the corner flag at the right side of the Ballons to ensure he enters the base directly

Place the Barbarian King near the corner flag at the right side of the Ballons to ensure he enters the base directly Step 4: Activate the Queen's ability to spawn Healers

Activate the Queen's ability to spawn Healers Step 5: Once the Barbarian King enters the base, deploy Lava Hound and Dragons at the bottom left corner. Spread the Dragons at the bottom of the base

Once the Barbarian King enters the base, deploy Lava Hound and Dragons at the bottom left corner. Spread the Dragons at the bottom of the base Step 6: Make sure your Grand Warden is set to Air, and drop the Warden near the Dragons

Make sure your Grand Warden is set to Air, and drop the Warden near the Dragons Step 7: Deploy the Stone Slammer and the rest of the Ballons on that side.

Deploy the Stone Slammer and the rest of the Ballons on that side. Step 8: Once the multi Inferno at the bottom-left is active, drop a Rage near it and activate the Barbarian King's new ability (Spiky Ball) once he reaches the Town Hall

Once the multi Inferno at the bottom-left is active, drop a Rage near it and activate the Barbarian King's new ability (Spiky Ball) once he reaches the Town Hall Step 9: After taking down the multi inferno tower, activate the Warden's ability to destroy other defenses and buildings in that area

After taking down the multi inferno tower, activate the Warden's ability to destroy other defenses and buildings in that area Step 10: As your army at the bottom left side progresses, spread two Rage Spells across the left and center of the base

As your army at the bottom left side progresses, spread two Rage Spells across the left and center of the base Step 11: Use the remaining Freeze Spells to prevent the remaining two multi Inferno Towers and Air Defenses

Use the remaining Freeze Spells to prevent the remaining two multi Inferno Towers and Air Defenses Step 12: Use another Rage at the upper right side of the base if the Dreeze Spell's effects wear off before your troops can reach the multi Inferno Tower at that side

This is the best way to gather three stars from the Clash of Clans Payback Time event. However, while you can get certain rewards for collecting a few stars, there is nothing in front of the 40K Gems waiting for you at the top of the leaderboard.

How to complete the Clash of Clans Payback Time faster?

To complete the Clash of Clans Payback Time challenge faster, you must spread your attack a little more. While you can try other combinations as well, our suggestion is to use your Archer Queen at the top right corner of the base while using the Warden at the top left corner. Barbarian King should take care of the bottom right corner while the rest of your troops manage the bottom left.

This way, even if all of your heroes do not survive the complete attack, they will destroy a lot of critical areas to help you get three stars from the Clash of Clans Payback Time Challenge faster.

