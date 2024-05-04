How to use Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans?

Along with the new season, Supercell has released various in-game articles, including Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans. Since the new season is themed around football sport, this time-limited troop is inspired by Erling Braut Haaland, a popular footballer. Moreover, offering players to enhance their inventory, Supercell has released a Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans for Royale Champion Hero in the season's premium reward track.

Since the new Barbarian Kicker troop is at your disposal, you should tweak your army composition and attack strategies to utilize this time-limited troop, and this article will further help you with the same.

Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans explained

Make the most of Barbarian Kicker (Image via Supercell)

Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans is skilled with a Free Kick ability that, for his first assault after being deployed, allows him to attack the closest defense building with a football, dealing 2,700 damage. It has been released for all players with Town Hall levels above three. The troop comes with only one disadvantage: low housing space, making it prone to the Spring Traps.

Here are the stats of the time-limited troop:

Hitpoints: 2,000

Damage per second: 165

Training time: 1 minute and 30 seconds

Targets: Ground

Housing space: 12

Movement speed: 20

Note that the troop is availed in the Barracks and doesn't need to be unlocked by finishing any missions. Moreover, what level of Barbarian Kicker you receive depends on your Town Hall level.

Tips and tricks to use Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans

Here are some of the best ways to use the Barbarian Kicker in Clash of Clans in your multiplayer attacks:

1) Use it with the Giant Arrow

One of the best ways to use the new troop is to add him to your army composition while equipping your Archer Queen with the Giant Arrow. This Hero Equipment allows her to shoot an arrow that crosses through the entire village, taking down whatever buildings come its way.

Next, you can deploy Barbarian Kickers to take down lethal defenses from a distance, which will allow you to make a safe passage for your army to break into the enemy village. Moreover, the damage caused by the Giant Arrow will make it easier for Barbarian Kickers to destroy the defenses.

2) Avoid deploying them before enemy Heroes

You might have noticed while using Barbarian Kickers in your attack strategy that they don't use their Free Kick ability on Heroes. This makes them prone to their lethal attacks and often causes them to lose against the Heroes.

This issue can be countered by pairing the new troop with Headhunters, who deal saviour damage to Heroes, or helping them with Poison or other useful Spells when they engage in combat with the same.

