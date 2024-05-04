Supercell has introduced a Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans' new season's reward track. Along with the skin, the ongoing season features a time-limited Barbarian Kicker troop inspired by the footballer Erling Haaland, and adding to the season's aesthetic, the developer has themed it around the football sport.

It's worth mentioning that Supercell introduces such fresh content in the game's new seasons. As its name suggests, Football Champion is a Royale Champion skin and features the Hero clad in a blue cape and equipped with Boots, shin pads, and goalkeeper gloves following the same color scheme.

This article discusses how to obtain the Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans.

Here's how you can get the Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans

Expand Tweet

Supercell has released the new Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans' premium seasonal reward track, which means F2P players can't obtain the skin. To unlock the premium reward track, you must purchase a Season Pass, which costs $6.99, currently offered at a discounted price of $3.

The Football Champion skin is the first reward available in the reward track, followed by numerous exclusive rewards, such as 10% Research Boost, 10% Builder Boost, Bigger Season Bank, Bigger Builder Bank, Auto Forge Slot, 5x Wall Rings, 2x Season Bank multiplier, 15% Training Boost, 15% Research Boost, Rune of Gold, Rune of Elixir, Rune of Builder Gold, Rune of Builder Elixir, and Book of Building.

How to get Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans for free?

Expand Tweet

There are countless ways to get a free Clash of Clans Gold Pass and, hence, get Football Champion skin in Clash of Clans without spending a penny.

Here are some of the reliable ways that can get you the Football Champion skin for free:

1) Google Play Store

Collect Play Points (Image via Play Store)

The Google Play Store is among the most reliable platforms where you can get freebies for any title. The digital store features an in-app token, Play Points, that you can collect by finishing designated tasks, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and, based on your experience, submitting a review and rating the application on the Google Play Store.

Finishing these tasks rewards you with Play Points, which, after crossing a certain threshold, can be cashed out or redeemed for an item in any title. However, stay cautious while working on the assigned tasks, as some applications on the Google Play Store contain money wagering or can be addictive.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Collect Google Play Credits (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is another reliable platform to get a freebie in any title. Like the Google Play Store, this application also features an in-app token, Play Credits, that can be cashed out or redeemed for any item in a title after crossing a certain threshold.

Collecting Play Credits requires you to participate in simple and short surveys and share your opinions. Moreover, if you've recently visited a famous place, you can write a review on the application based on your experience.

Other guides on Clash of Clans: