Clash of Clans Football Scenery: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Football Scenery is part of the Haaland-themed events in May 2024. This scenery is available for purchase, allowing players to adorn their villages and transform their appearance entirely. It mirrors the elements of a football stadium and can be applied by tapping on the Town Hall and selecting the Change Scenery option.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Football Scenery, including its cost, design, and more.

Variable cost of Clash of Clans Football Scenery

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

The cost of this scenery varies based on the geographical region of the players and can be purchased using the local currency. For instance, those living in United States can purchase this scenery for $6.99 USD from the in-game shop.

Design of Clash of Clans Football Scenery

Rotating football (Image via Supercell)

This scenery consist of a football pitch that is surrounded by grandstands of spectators, resembling the great UCL match highlighted with starry nights.

Hovering above the player tunnel is a large football illuminated from within, which rotates gracefully to celebrate the occasion. One side of the stand is adorned with a blue warning, while the other boasts a fiery red one, symbolizing the game's rivalry and intensity.

Moving around to the Northeast, another spectator stand comes into view. At its center lies a mysterious box flanked by burning torches, featuring a mischievous metallic Goblin face with glowing red eyes. Periodically, the real Goblin invades the pitch, and darts along the sidelines before disappearing into the night.

To the Southeast, the back of the stand reveals an entrance to the stadium, marked by bands of blue and red. Nearby, a quaint wooden stand offers various items to enhance the match day experience, adding to the vibrant ambiance.

Finally, to the Southwest, another entrance beckons from the back of the stand, crowned by a blue torch. Adjacent to it lies a training ground, where two Giants hone their skills, practicing their shots with precision and power.

Special features of Clash of Clans Football Scenery

Propelling ship (Image via Supercell)

Amidst the bustling stadium, several special features catch the eye. The Builder Base boat, propelled by thrusters to maintain its aerial position, commands the skyline. Yet, at times, fragments of this vessel can be spotted resting on the ground, awaiting reassembly.

Additionally, Clan Capital Blimp and Forge receive unique customization for this scenery. The blimp sports a spiky ball on its side, while the forge proudly displays an illuminated football and two fiery red torches, adding a touch of flair to the surroundings.

Meanwhile, there's a specific soothing music attached to this scenery to make it more appealing to players.

