Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event: Release date, new Hero Equipment, and more

The Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland is the upcoming event that matches the season's football theme. This event will be centered around the Norwegian footballer and will unlock several rewards within the game. This event will be based on collecting Footballs from various sources, including the destruction of the opponent's Town Hall, Cannons, Archer Towers, and Inferno Towers.

This article highlights all the details regarding the upcoming Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland, including the latest Archer Queen skin, new Hero Equipment, release date, and much more.

Release date and mechanics of Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event

This event will begin on May 7, 2024, at 8 AM UTC and conclude on May 24 at the same time. Haaland, the hero of this event, will have a special troop called the Barbarian Kicker that will resemble him within the game. Players will have to raid various villages using him to get Footballs as a reward.

Collecting these Footballs will unlock several items from the Event Tracker, including Training, Ores, and several Golden Boot Medals. These Golden Boot Medals are the special event reward that will be used for purchasing various items from the Trader's shop in the village.

New Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King

Spiky Ball (Image via Supercell)

In the Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event, players can unlock the latest Epic rarity Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King called the Spiky Ball. This equipment will be available in the Trader's shop for 3100 Golden Boot Medals.

Activating this equipment will allow the Barbarian King to kick a massive football that will bounce on several defensive buildings in the base, destroying them in the process. This bouncing tool will have the capability to destroy several X-Bow, Ricochet Cannon, and a few other defensive units present at one side of the base.

Archer Queen Football skin

Archer Queen Football skin (Image via Supercell)

Apart from the Epic rarity equipment, the Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland event's Trader shop will also feature the Archer Queen Football skin in exchange for the Golden Boots acquired through the Event Tracker.

In this skin, the Queen will boast a green crown, cape, and shoes and will hold a football instead of a bow. Furthermore, she will also wear clothes and armor combining green and white colors.

Giant Thrower and Yellow Card Spell

Yellow card (Image via Supercell)

The latest Clash of Clans Clash with Haaland Event Tracker will also provide access to the latest special event troop Giant Thrower and the Yellow Card Spell which can be unlocked after collecting 1000 and 3000 Footballs, respectively.

While the details regarding the abilities of Giant Thrower are not revealed yet, players can expect it to impact the upcoming raids within the game. On the other hand, the Yellow Card will turn the single building or a defense invisible and invulnerable from the opponent's attack for a long duration, protecting them in the process.

