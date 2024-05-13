Clash of Clans Football Warden Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Football Warden Hero skin is part of the Haaland-themed event in May 2024. Classified as a Legendary rarity skin, it joins the esteemed Football skin set alongside companions like the Football Queen, King Haaland, and Football Champion skins in Clash of Clans. Upon purchasing it, the Grand Warden is transformed into a footballing menace that resembles modern-day athletes.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Football Warden Hero skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Variable cost of Clash of Clans Football Warden Hero skin

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

This skin can be purchased from the in-game shop in Clash of Clans at variable cost based on players' geographical area. In the United States, this skin can be bought for $9.99 from the official Supercell store.

Design of Clash of Clans Football Warden Hero skin

Aesthetic design (Image via Supercell)

The Grand Warden enters the battlefield looking sharp in a purple and white football uniform. His hair is tied back neatly, and he wears a purple cape that gives him a confident and stylish look.

Decked out in purple football boots and white socks, he really looks like a modern-day football player. His neat haircut and beard add to his sporty vibe, and he even has a fancy white cloth around his waist to complete his outfit, matching his purple shorts perfectly.

Animations of Clash of Clans Football Warden Hero skin

Warden balancing three footballs on his head (Image via Supercell)

As the Football Warden strides through the village, three footballs gracefully orbit around him. When players tap on him while he's on the ground, they see him skillfully juggling the footballs before balancing them on his head. Sometimes, when he's floating, tapping on him makes him do a backflip and line up the footballs neatly.

When deployed into battle, the Grand Warden attacks by kicking footballs toward his adversaries with precision and power. Each shot generates a spark to highlight the point of impact.

If he gets knocked out in battle, his reactions depend on whether he's on the ground or in the air. On the ground, he holds his thigh in pain and hits the ground in frustration. In the air, he floats in the same place, holding his injured leg with a tense expression.

His recovery after the battle is impressive. On the ground, he rests on his altar, holding his footballs with determination. In the air, he relies on his footballs for support, showcasing his strong will.

