How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Ball Buster Challenge

The Clash of Clans Ball Buster is the fourth Challenge in the Haaland collaboration this month. It requires players to destroy Town Hall 8 village and achieve three stars with the given troop combination. Players completing this challenge with the least usage of the given army will be featured in the leaderboard. The army composition for this challenge includes six Archers, nine Wall Breakers, six Wizards, and several other troops.

On that note, this guide explains how to achieve 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Ball Buster Challenge.

Steps to get 3 stars in Clash of Clans Ball Buster Challenge

Initial setup

Use Wall Breakers to initiate the attack (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Start the Clash of Clans Ball Buster Challenge by deploying two Wall Breakers to the Western Elixir Storage and two more to the Northern Gold Storage. This initial move lays the groundwork for your attack strategy later on.

Barbarian King and Invisibility Spell usage

Barbarian King placement (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Position your Barbarian King next to the barracks and prepare your Invisibility Spell. Use one spell on each of the army camps, and then activate the King's ability. This ensures that the new Spiky Ball Hero Equipment takes down the Clan Castle, preventing the release of the Dragon.

Golem deployment

Golems are deployed at two corners of the base (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Place a Golem on the west and north sides, depending on where the King went. Support the chosen side with only one P.E.K.K.A., and send two to the opposite side. This sets the stage for the subsequent troop deployment.

Valkyries and Wizards' involvement

Valkyries follows the Golem (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Split your Valkyries across the flanks and position three Wizards behind each group. The goal is to establish a path for your Hog Riders while also dealing with potential threats like Giant Bombs.

Healing and Poison Spell utilization

A Healing Spell is necessary during the raid (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

As your troops progress and encounter defensive structures, utilize Healing Spells on either side of the attack. Consider using a Poison Spell if necessary. These spells ensure the survival of your troops and neutralize enemy defensive units.

Hog Rider assault

Group of Hog Riders (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Once the flanks of the Clash of Clans Ball Buster Challenge are secured and the threat of Bomb Tower is minimized, deploy all your Hog Riders. If the cannon blocking their path has been destroyed, they will move toward the center of the base.

Final assault and clean-up

Rage Spell deployment (Image via Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube || Supercell)

Follow up with remaining Wall Breakers and Wizards, ensuring all potential obstacles are cleared. Then, unleash the Hog Riders through the middle, using Rage Spells strategically to maximize their effectiveness.

Deploy Minions to assist in taking down remaining defensive structures, such as cannons, while Archers focus on clearing the outskirts. Utilize the Barbarian King's ability to your advantage, capitalizing on his vampstache to sustain him through the battle and get the required three stars in the Clash of Clans Ball Buster Challenge.

